The Hot 100: Essential arts, fashion and food for the summer

FILMS

Luca, June 18: Pixar animation set on the Italian Riviera, in which Luca (Jacob Tremblay) unwittingly befriends a sea monster.

In the Earth, June 18: Thriller set against the backdrop of a viral pandemic. Reece Shearsmith stars, Ben Wheatley directs.

Edge of the World, June 18: Historical epic in which James Brooke (Jonathan Rhys Myers) defies the British Empire to establish his own kingdom.

Freaky, June 25: Body-swap comedy-horror starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton.

Another Round, June 25: Four teachers embark on a program of daily boozing to find out how it changes their lives. Mads Mikkelsen stars.

The Tomorrow War, July 2: Time-travelling sci-fi in which Chris Pratt goes to war against aliens to save the planet.

Voyagers, July 2 Sci-fi thriller set aboard a spaceship that descends into anarchy. Colin Farrell stars.

F9, July 8: The ninth installment of the turbo-charged Fast & Furious franchise, in which Cypher (Charlize Theron) seeks revenge on Dom (Vin Diesel).

Black Widow, July 9: Scarlett Johansson stars in an origins tale about the Marvel superhero Black Widow. Florence Pugh co-stars.

Supernova, July 9: Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci star as aging lovers coming to terms with dementia. Harry Macqueen directs.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, July 16: Basketball superstar LeBron James goes head-to-head with Bugs Bunny in this fantasy blend of animation and live action.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformia, July 23: The animated ‘Drac pack’ returns, with Brian Hull replacing Adam Sandler as Dracula. Selena Gomez co-stars.

Daniel Craig playing James Bond in the new Bond film No Time To Die.

Jungle Cruise, July 30: Exotic action-adventure starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson. Jaume Collet-Serra directs.

The Green Knight, August 6: Dev Patel stars as Sir Gawain in David Lowery’s retelling of the Arthurian myth.

The Suicide Squad, August 6: Superhero mayhem as Margot Robbie leads Idris Elba and John Cena on a suicidal mission to a remote island.

Stillwater, August 6: Matt Damon stars as a one-man army determined to rescue his daughter in France. Abigail Breslin co-stars.

People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan, August 18: The Kurupt FM boys make the leap to the big screen and wreak havoc upon an unsuspecting Japan.

Snake Eyes, August 20: Spin-off prequel from the GI Joe action series which offers an origins tale for Snake Eyes (Henry Golding).

Reminiscence, August 25: Scientist Hugh Jackman discovers a way to relive his past and goes searching for his lost love. Rebecca Ferguson co-stars.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, September 3: Marvel superhero and former assassin Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) tries to escape his past. Awkwafina co-stars.

Respect, September 10: Biopic of the legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin, starring Jennifer Hudson.

Don’t Worry Darling, September 10: Psychological horror in which Florence Pugh discovers a disturbing secret about her husband Harry Styles. Olivia Wilde directs.

Infinite, September 10: Futuristic drama in which a man discovers his hallucinations are memories of a past life. Mark Wahlberg stars.

Dune, September 17: Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi is adapted by Denis Villeneuve, starring Timothée Chalamet.

No Time to Die, September 30: A retired James Bond (Daniel Craig) is hauled back into the fray by his CIA buddy Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright). Christoph Waltz co-stars as Blofeld.

FASHION

Galway designer Colin Burke: knitwear for the post-pandemic picture

The Useless Project Virtual Flea Market – from June 5

Instagram: @theuselessproject

The Useless Project Virtual Flea Market curates a highlight reel of Ireland’s top artisan, sustainable and pre-loved retailers on Instagram and Facebook Stories.

Browse for goodies and support local business on the first Saturday of every month from 11 am. Insta: @theuselessproject.

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week – July 5-8

https://fhcm.paris

Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode debuts its ‘phygital’ fashion week format. Expect a hybrid of video presentations from accredited couture maisons and exclusive ancillary content to share the most elite form of fashion design to the world.

Dressed: The History of Fashion

theartofdress.org

Hosted by Cassidy Zachara and April Calahan, the Dressed podcast is a unique deep dive into fashion — past and present. Episodes range from the history of pockets to showgirl trousseaux and the elaborate costumes of Netflix mega-series Bridgerton.

Mastercraft Talks. Wednesdays @ 4: 15 pm

Info: dcci.ie

MasterCraft Talks are peer-to-peer webinar sessions hosted by Design & Crafts Council Ireland providing designers and makers with the opportunity to gain insight from other makers and expert advice in areas such as government supports, e-commerce, social media and digital content. Advance registration required.

One to watch: Colin Burke

colinburke.ie

As dress codes relax to match our more fluid lifestyles, knitwear has found greater style clout. Enter Galway designer, Colin Burke, whose reimagining of the Irish geansaí embodies this perfectly modern mood. Architectural silhouettes meet heirloom sensibility for extraordinary high fashion fodder.

FOOD

Irish presenter, Maia Dunphy, launches the Energia and GIY Get Ireland Growing initiative, giving away 1,000 free large starter GROWBoxes worth €45,000 ahead of the first national Get Ireland Growing Day which will take place on June 19th.

Re-Opening of Irish hospitality sector

June 7 for outdoor dining; July, hopefully, for indoor dining. Last year’s reopening followed a comparatively benign lockdown unlike this year’s much more challenging affair — so anticipation of a summer of dining, outdoors and inside, is at fever pitch. Cork city in particular will be going all out with al fresco dining so let’s hope the weather gods are onside.

Sunday Sessions at Pot Duggan’s, Ennistymon, starting September

Welcome return for one of the hits of innocent pre-Covid days of 2019, with former Little Fox proprietor, Niamh Fox, and partner, Sam Gleeson, facilitating pop-up evening dinners in the barn space of the progressive County Clare pub with Keith Coleman and Aisling McHugh of Roots pop-up food collective first to the table.

potduggans.com

Baste BBQ Feast Series, August/September

While the ever-popular Big Grill festival is not going ahead this year, a series of boutique pop-up food events masterminded by BG supremo, Andy Noonan, will keep the home fires burning with special guest appearances from the great and good of the live fire cooking world.

bastebbq.com

The Burren Luxury Picnic, all summer long in The Burren, Co Clare

One of several picnicking options from Burren Smokehouse, starting at €10 and to be enjoyed in any of multiple scenic locations throughout the Burren and further afield, this one includes Moët et Chandon (750mls), two Galway Crystal champagne flutes, Burren Smoked Salmon, brown bread, butter, St Tola Goat’s Cheese Divine, Cooleeney Gortnamona Cheese, wooden cutlery and napkins — and a waste disposal bag.

burrensmokehouse.ie

Get Ireland Growing Day, June 19

GIY in association with Energia is offering 1,000 GROWBoxes worth a total of €45,000 free to families and communities across Ireland ahead of the first national Get Ireland Growing Day. The day itself features a massive online event encouraging all to get out in the garden and start planting.

getirelandgrowing.ie

MUSIC

Wolf Alice - UK dream-pop outfit look set to impress and inspire once again

Wolf Alice, Blue Weekend , June 4

Ellie Rowsell and her fellow Mercury Prize winners return with another collection of indie anthems.

Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee, June 4

Alt popster turned bestselling memoirist, Michelle Zauner, who wrote about the death of her mother in Crying In H Mart, has a new record about celebrating the positives in life.

Liz Phair, Soberish, June 4

90s post-grunge singer returns with her first album in more than a decade.

Ash, 1977 livestream, June 5

Northern Ireland power-poppers mark their 25th anniversary of their debut LP, 1977 with a livestreamed show.

Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios, June 10

Rufus Wainwright reprises his acclaimed Judy Garland tribute shows with a live performance from Capitol Studios in Los Angeles — honouring what would have been Garland’s 99th birthday.

Garbage, No Gods, No Masters, June 11

Shirley Manson, Butch Vig, and co roar back with another glittering collection of pop-grunge mashups.

Marina, Ancient Dreams In a Modern Land, June 11

The artist previously known as Marina and the Diamonds releases her fifth album.

Griff, One Foot In Front Of The Other, June 11

Hotly-tipped British singer puts out a debut mixtape.

Gary Numan, livestream, June 17

Dystopian pop star stages livestream performance of his new, climate crisis-themed album, Intruder.

Tom Odell, Monsters, June 25

Chart-topping singer-songwriter details mental health issues.

John Grant, Boy From Michigan, June 25

Indie crooner with big Irish following releases his “most autobiographical” record yet.

Garbage: pop-rock veterans take another tilt. Picture: Joseph Cultice

Lucy Dacus, Home Video, June 25

Phoebe Bridgers' bandmate in supergroup, Boygenius, puts out a long-anticipated new solo LP.

Saint Sister, Where I Should End, June 25

Irish electro-pop duo, who have drawn acclaim for their mix of techno and trad.

Laura Mvula, Pink Noise, July 2

Soul-jazz artist and former Cork Jazz Festival headliner returns with new LP.

Lana Del Rey, Blue Banisters, July 4

Americana is tightly bound up in both Del Rey’s sound and persona — so how apt that she releases an album on July 4

Inhaler, It Won’t Always Be Like This, July 9

Debut LP from Dublin rockers fronted by Bono’s son, Elijah Hewson.

Rejjie Snow, Baw Baw Black Sheep, July 9

Drumcondra rappers release second studio album.

Soda Blonde, Small Talk, July 9

Irish indie rockers emerge from ashes of the much-loved Little Green Cars.

At The Manor festival, Kill, Co Kildare, July 23, 24

Socially-distanced music festival at Palmerstown House Estate, Kill, Co Kildare ushers in the post-Covid era.

Billie Eilish: crossover pop sensation addresses fame with her new LP

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever, July 30

Angsty pop queen addresses the pressures of fame.

Lump, Animal, July 30

Laura Marling and Tunng’s Mike Lindsay forge ahead with quirky side project

Will Young, Crying On The Bathroom Floor, August 6

Pop Idol winner covers Bat For Lashes, Solange, Robyn and others.

Jungle, Loving In Stereo, August 13

London dance collective return with third album

Villagers, Fever Dreams, August 20

Conor O’Brien’s fifth album as Villagers is inspired by, among others, Flann O’Brien and David Lynch.

Martha Wainwright, Love Will Be Reborn, August 20

Cult singer-songwriter treats fans to first new long-player in five years.

BOOKS

Doubleday: Out August 5

The Cleverly family live a gilded life, blissfully unaware that their privilege is just one tweet away from disaster. Together, they soon discover how reputations can be obliterated with a click of a button.

The Book Club by Roisin Meaney

Hachette: Out June 10

A tight-knit book club is left reeling after tragedy strikes their small seaside town. When a stranger arrives from London soon after, the club's members find their lives changing in ways they never could have imagined.

The Devil’s Advocate by Steve Cavanagh

Orion: Out July 5

An innocent man is arrested for the murder of a woman in Alabama. With his attorney missing and one foot on death row, it seems there is no hope for Andy Dubois. That is until a hotshot New York lawyer travels south to find the real killer, discovering that the small town's murder was just the beginning.

Rememberings by Sinéad O’Connor

Sandycove: Out June 1

In this long-awaited memoir, the global icon tells the story of her life and decades-long career with brutal honesty. From growing up in a family falling apart to becoming a mother herself, join O’Connor on a look back on a life full of ridicule, rock and roll, and above all else, a passion for music.

Sinéad O'Connor's 'Rememberings'

Diving For Pearls by Jamie O’Connell

Doubleday: Out June 3

This debut novel by Cork writer, Jamie O’Connell, takes place over the course of a single week in 2010, as the IMF lands in Ireland and Dubai seems to offer a glimmer of hope to many. When a young woman is found dead in the Dubai marina, however, the lives of six people collide. As the mystery surrounding her death is slowly uncovered, the city turns out to not be exactly as it seems.

The Estate by Liza Costello

Hachette: Out June 3

All Beth Sheehan wants is to settle down with her boyfriend, who convinces her to house sit in a remote new build in order to help them secure their dream home. However, strange things start to happen. As Beth’s drinking worsens, new friends turn out to be prospective enemies and a chilling secret is revealed.

About Us by Sinead Moriarity

Sandycove: Out July 15

Parents no longer on the same page; a retired couple wondering where their 'second spring' has gone; and the complications of intimacy. Three couples find themselves on one therapist's couch in a novel that explores the hopes, disappointments, and awkward realisations of every couple out there.

The Nameless Ones by John Connolly

Hodder and Stoughton: Out July 8

When four people are butchered in Amsterdam, the men responsible try to escape to their homeland in Serbia. However, an assassin has come to Europe to hunt them down. Soon, there are five killers to be found and punished before they can vanish into the east. There is only one problem: the sixth.

Eimear Ryan's 'Holding Her Breath' - new writing from Cork

Holding Her Breath by Eimear Ryan

Sandycove: Out June 17

In another Cork writer’s debut, Eimear Ryan tells the story of Beth, a young woman who comes of age in the shadow of her poet grandfather. Free to create a fresh identity for herself at college, Beth embarks on a secret relationship and a quest to discover the truth about her grandparents.

All Her Fault by Andrea Mara

Bantam Press: Out July 22

A mother goes to pick up her young son from his first playdate but faces every parent's nightmare when she doesn't recognise the woman at the door and her son is nowhere to be found. As the news reverberates through a quiet Dublin suburb, whispers start to spread about the women most closely connected to the disappearance.

TELEVISION

The cast of this year's Love Island. Back row: Curtis Pritchard, Amy Hart, Joe Garratt, Yewande Biala, Anton Danyluk, Lucie Donlan, Anna Vikali, Amber Gill and Tommy Fury. Front row: Michael Griffiths, Sharif Lanre and Callum Macleod.

Sweet Tooth

Netflix, June 4

A fantasy series with some of the cutest critters you'll see on TV. The world has been affected by a condition where human babies are being born with animal characteristics. For instance, the main protaganist has deer ears and antlers, and his father is desperate to protect him from the nastiness of some people's backlash.

Loki

Disney+, June 9

The Marvel onscreen universe continues to expand at an incredible rate, with this latest series taking Tom Hiddleston from the film version to reprise his role as the god of mischief. Owen Wilson features among the other familiar faces in the cast.

Lupin

Netflix, June 11

The fabby Frenchman who could get out of any jam provided ideal lockdown viewing last year. His ongoing quest for revenge gets eight more episodes.

Love Island

Virgin Media, tbc

Producers have a cast and set sorted, so the relaxation in travel restrictions means it's full steam ahead for the antics at the Majorcan villa. British tabloids suggest that the quest for 'diversity' will ensure several bisexual contestants in this year's series.

The family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has taken part in the new Netflix documentary series.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

Netflix, June 30

The unsolved murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork in 1996 has suddenly spawned several TV shows, including this three-parter from the streaming channel. Sky Crime also has a series on the way from director Jim Sheridan.

Gossip Girl

Sky (tbc), July

A reboot of the teen drama is a sequel of sorts, but it has moved with the times with more non-white and queer characters. We'll still get the familiar voice of Kristen Bell as narrator, but Blake Lively and co are old and irrelevant in their early 30s.

Olympics, European Championships

RTÉ, July-August

There may yet be a few twists in the Covid tale, but much of RTÉ's summer schedule should be taken up by the Olympic Games in Tokyo (July 23 to August 8); and Euro 2020 (June 11 to July 11).

Nine Perfect Strangers

Amazon Prime Video, August

Nicole Kidman had previously starred in an adaptation of Liane Moriarty's Big Little Lies, and the Aussie duo team up again for the tale of a group of stressed-out city-slickers who head to a wellness resort.

The Walking Dead

Fox UK, August 23

At last, after 11 seasons, the long-running zombie show will shuffle to a welcome end with a final run of 24 episodes. It has been brilliant at times, but even avid fans recognise that the writing and characters had taken major dips in recent years.

Money Heist

Netflix, September 3

The hugely popular Spanish drama also known as La Casa de Papel is another one coming to an end, with five episodes dropping at the end of the summer, and another five in December.

ARTS

Doireann Ní Ghríofa: a stage-reading of 'A Ghost in the Throat' comes from the Everyman

Menagerie: Animals by Artists

Crawford Art Gallery, Cork, June 4

A major exhibition of animal-based art from both historic and contemporary artists.

A City and A Garden

Cork and Dublin, June 11-20

Writers and musicians have recorded site-specific pieces that you can listen to around both cities via your phone. Tolü Makay, Lisa McInerney, and Fish Go Deep are among those who feature.

Crosstown Drift

June 19, Cork

The literary strand of the city's Midsummer Festival features a walking tour with Lisa McInerney, while Eimear Ryan will read from her debut novel.

West Cork Chamber Music Festival

June 25 – July 4

Bantry won't have the influx of musicians from around the world, but an online incarnation of the festival will take place, with performances streamed from participants' home countries.

To The Lighthouse

Online, from June 25

The world premiere of Irish playwright Marina Carr's adaptation of Virginia Woolf's novel is one of the main drama offerings at Cork Midsummer Festival. It will stream from the Everyman in Cork.

Lisa McInerney, a Galway based author, reading at Crosstown Drift. Picture Dan LInehan

A Ghost in the Throat

June 27

Another highlight of Cork Midsummer Fest, Doireann Ni Ghriofa reads from her much-lauded book from the Everyman stage in a project that also involves filmmaker Tadhg O'Sullivan and composer Linda Buckley.

West Cork Literary Festival

July 9-16, online

Events will include a number of readings and interviews streamed from Bantry House.

Galway Film Fleadh

July 20-25

A hugely important event for breaking new Irish films, the festival is one of the events that has made the most of the move to online.

Spraoi

Waterford Sept 4-13

A change away from its traditional August weekend slot will hopefully increase chances that Covid restrictions will be greatly eased. As ever, Spraoi's emphasis will be on outdoor street-based events.

Galway International Arts Festival

Aug 28 – Sept 18

After last year's ill-fated reign as European Capital of Culture, the western city will hope to steps towards normality again with a programme of late summer events. The 'blended festival' route will allow for online and live events.

PODCASTS

Grounded with Louis Theroux - Louis talks to singer FKA twigs

Through The Cracks

True crime but with a twist, Jonquilyn Hill investigates the disappearance of eight-year-old Relisha Rudd from a Washington DC homeless shelter in 2014. But the series is really about systemic failure and a society where an eight-year-old could vanish without a trace, or a public outcry.

Spectacle: An Unscripted History of Reality TV

It's incredible that Channel 4’s original Big Brother turned 21 this year. Mariah Smith brings an American perspective to this history of reality TV — but it’s still a fascinating overview, taking in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and the Great British Bake Off.

Grounded With Louis Theroux

The wry documentarian applies himself to the audio format with a series of nuanced interviews with celebs such as FKA Twigs and Helena Bonham Carter.

Transmissions: The Definitive Story of Joy Division and New Order

New Order has just put out an excellent new live LP. So what better moment to delve into the troubled history of the Manchester electro-pop group, which rose from the tragedy of Joy Division and the suicide of singer Ian Curtis.

You’re Dead To Me

Greg Jenner brings a wry, if never quite wacky, perspective to history in this podcast from BBC 4.

Renegades: Springsteen and Obama recording at the rock icon’s home studio in New Jersey. Photo by Rob DeMartin.

Renegades

The podcast equivalent of a slightly gushing power ballad, this earnest eight-part series sees Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen swapping life-lessons. There are even a few impromptu musical numbers (from Springsteen thankfully).

What Were You Thinking?

One for fashionistas, this 10 part podcast from Henry Holland invites celebs such as Paul Smith and Alexa Chung reflect on past looks — and what they got right and wrong.

WeCrashed

A gripping chronicling of the downfall of shared-space start up WeWork and its charismatic if controversial founder Adam Neumann.

The Dropout

The chilling tale of disgraced blood-test start-up Theranos and its messianic CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Griefcast

After the past 12 months, death has never been so visible in society. In Griefcast, Cariad Lloyd talks to comedians such as Adam Buxton, David Baddiel, and Aisling Bea about their experiences of loss.