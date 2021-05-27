'Humble but fiercely proud of her work': Director and photographer Eva Sereny passes away

A film director and photpgrapher, Sereny stood over a vast and distinguished body of work
'Humble but fiercely proud of her work': Director and photographer Eva Sereny passes away

Eva Sereny (Douglas Kirkland)

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 10:55
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Bafta-winning director and film photographer Eva Sereny has died at the age of 86, it has been announced.

The filmmaker, who was born to Hungarian parents and raised in England, was best known for her famous on-set photographs from movies such as Raiders Of The Lost Ark, Last Tango In Paris, Death In Venice and The Great Gatsby.

She died following complications from a stroke on May 25, according to Iconic images, the company that acquired Sereny’s archive earlier this year.

The company also assisted in publishing her book Through Her Lens: The Stories Behind The Photography Of Eva Sereny in 2018 and staging a simultaneous retrospective exhibition in London.

Carrie Kania, creative director of Iconic Images, described Sereny as “one-of-a-kind”, adding: “This news of her sudden passing has left us with great sorrow.

“Eva’s work touched many people, and her photographs were seen by so many, worldwide, in newspapers and magazines for nearly 50 years.

“She was a woman in a profession dominated by men, and she reached the very top of her field.

“She was humble but fiercely proud of her work and in recent years, we spent a great deal of time pouring over her negatives. It is a privilege for us to be involved in her extraordinary legacy.”

Sereny’s short film The Dress, starring Sir Michael Palin, premiered on the last day of the London Film Festival in 1984 and went on to win a Bafta.

While best known for her film photography, she also photographed covers and features for magazines including Life, Elle, Paris Match, Marie Claire, Epoca, Vogue Hommes and Harper’s Bazaar.

More in this section

Tom Jones: If you can get over that grief, if you can just see through it, time does heal Tom Jones: If you can get over that grief, if you can just see through it, time does heal
#ThisIsMe: Youthreach and community students launch an online art exhibition and anthology of new writing #ThisIsMe: Youthreach and community students launch an online art exhibition and anthology of new writing
‘The Lion King for Karens’: SNL’s perfect parody of Irish music in America ‘The Lion King for Karens’: SNL’s perfect parody of Irish music in America
serenyplace: uk
Friends:The Reunion

Friends Reunion review: The one that made me emotional to see the gang back together 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices