Question of Taste: Cork author Jamie O’Connell selects his favourite writers, music and podcasts 

Jamie O’Connell is from Ballyhooly, in North Cork. “I may be biased, but it is one of the most beautiful tree-filled valleys in Ireland,” says Jamie.

His debut novel, Diving For Pearls, will be launched at a virtual West Cork Literary Festival event on Thursday, June 3, at 7pm.

It will also be available on the festival's YouTube channel from Thursday, June 10.

Best recent book you've read:

Strange Flowers by Donal Ryan. The empathy and humanity that runs through this book I found profoundly moving.

Best recent film:

Arrival starring Amy Adams is currently on Netflix. I remember watching it in 2016 and being underwhelmed. This time, I loved it.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen:

I have not been to many shows recently, but I did watch an old Diana Ross concert that appeared on my YouTube home page. It reminded me of the time I saw her in Cork city. She played Live in the Marquee in the early 2000s. She was magnificent, an incredible blend of talent and charisma.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

When I write, I can only listen to music without vocals. Film soundtracks are perfect for this, so I often play albums by Yann Tiersen or Philip Glass.

First ever piece of music or art that really moved you:

As daft as this sounds, I can remember being six years old and watching The Unsinkable Molly Brown with my grandmother and sisters. I can still feel how Molly Tobin’s desire to make something of her life deeply resonated with me, despite my being so young.

Your favourite book of all time (if you had to pick one!):

Now, this is an almost impossible question! A New Earth by Eckhart Tolle, one of the most important books I have ever read. It never leaves my bedside.

At literary events, who was the best/most engaging reader you've ever seen?

Readings by Kevin Barry. He is a gifted performer, combining emotional depth with humour.

TV viewing:

My most recent complaint is, ‘I’ve watched the internet’. Without restaurants, cinemas, and most social parts of my life, I feel I have drained streaming services of everything worth watching.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

I mainly listen to podcasts. My current favourites are: Writer’s Routine, Super Soul Sunday, In Our Time, and The Creep Dive.

You're curating your dream literary festival – which three authors are on the bill?

I am thinking of authors/speakers I have not yet seen: Elizabeth Strout (author of My Name is Lucy Barton), Edith Egar (author of The Choice), and Malala Yousafzai.

Your best celebrity encounter:

When I was six years of age, I received a letter from Princess Diana. I placed it in a box with all my other young treasures and remained obsessed with her throughout my childhood. When she died in 1997, I searched for this prized letter, only to realise I had got it all wrong. The letter was actually from Fergie (The Duchess of York).

You can portal back to any cultural event or literary era – where, when, and why?

The Weimar Republic. I studied Dadaism as part of my degree. The post-WW1 era in Germany fascinates me with its liberal views and creative vitality.

You are king of the books world for a day – what's your first decree?

Give everyone a €1,000 voucher to buy books from their local bookshop.