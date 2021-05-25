Paul Mescal releases new music ahead of his appearance on a crime fiction podcast

Not only is Paul Mescal one of the voices of a new, Irish-made podcast focusing on an anthology of fictional crime stories - the perfect combination, your writer hears some of you say - but he's lending his pipes to a tune released ahead of its debut.

The former Normal People actor continues his trajectory from GAA prospect to renaissance man with the release of 'Thunder', an episode of Springheel Productions' Black Alley podcast, bowing in June across all streaming services.