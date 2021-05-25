Paul Mescal releases new music ahead of his appearance on a crime fiction podcast

Normal People actor swaps his O'Neill's shorts for a microphone for a starring role alongside The Young Offenders' Alex Murphy
Paul Mescal arrives for the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London - set to star in a new crime fiction podcast.

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 15:38
Mike McGrath Bryan

Not only is Paul Mescal one of the voices of a new, Irish-made podcast focusing on an anthology of fictional crime stories - the perfect combination, your writer hears some of you say -  but he's lending his pipes to a tune released ahead of its debut.

The former Normal People actor continues his trajectory from GAA prospect to renaissance man with the release of 'Thunder', an episode of Springheel Productions' Black Alley podcast, bowing in June across all streaming services. 

Starring alongside Éanna Hardwicke (Vivarium), Frank Blake and Alex Murphy (The Young Offenders' Conor), the second episode of the series sees a band of robbers pensively passing time at their hideout as they wait for the boss to give them each their cut of a recent job.

It even comes to a group singalong at one point - recently released as a single across streaming services.

The first episode of the series, 'Hiding Trout', releases on June 1, with more following fortnightly into July. More info at the Black Alley website.

Cork Traveller woman recognised for her illustration work in 2021's Children's Books Ireland awards

