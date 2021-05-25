Cork Traveller woman recognised for her illustration work in 2021's Children's Books Ireland awards

An anthology of stories from Traveller culture and brought to life with critically-acclaimed illustrations, has won a Judges' Special Award prize at this year's Children's Books Ireland awards.

'Why the Moon Travels', collected and edited by Mincéir writer Oein DeBhairduin in his debut excursion, was praised by the judging panel as ‘a beautifully written and ground-breaking book, which celebrates and shares a rich tradition that may be unfamiliar to many readers.’