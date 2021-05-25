Cork Traveller woman recognised for her illustration work in 2021's Children's Books Ireland awards

An anthology of stories from Traveller culture and brought to life with critically-acclaimed illustrations, has won a Judges' Special Award prize at this year's Children's Books Ireland awards.
'Why the Moon Travels', collected and edited by Mincéir writer Oein DeBhairduin in his debut excursion, was praised by the judging panel as ‘a beautifully written and ground-breaking book, which celebrates and shares a rich tradition that may be unfamiliar to many readers.’
Illustrator Leanne McDonagh, from Co Cork, gave life to DeBhairduin's retelling of stories, and is the co-winner of the prize.
Born in 1990, and the fifth of ten children, McDonagh is an artist and educator, currently working as Traveller Education co-ordinator at MTU Cork (the former CIT).
"When I was in college I didn’t want to talk about my work, because it was about my heritage and I wasn’t ready to share that," she told this parish's Ellie O'Byrne in a 2015 interview about her fine arts degree from Crawford College of Art and Design.
"But maybe because it was art college, it was somewhere you could be different, and that was celebrated."
Among the other winners were 'Savage Her Reply', Deirdre Sullivan and Karen Vaughan's retelling of the Children of Lir story, and 'The Falling in Love Montage', a heartfelt rom-com depicting a teenage lesbian romance.
- Book of the Year: Deirdre Sullivan and Karen Vaughan for Savage Her Reply
- Honour Award for Fiction: Pádraig Kenny for The Monsters of Rookhaven
- Honour Award for Illustration: P.J. Lynch for The Haunted Lake
- Eilís Dillon Award: Oein DeBhairduin for Why the Moon Travels
- The Judges' Special Award: Oein DeBhairduin and Leanne McDonagh for Why the Moon Travels
- The Junior Juries' Award: Ciara Smyth for The Falling in Love Montage