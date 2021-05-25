'We consider the matter closed': Eurovision winners Maneskin cleared over drug claims

'We consider the matter closed': Eurovision winners Maneskin cleared over drug claims

Maneskin celebrate after winning the Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 09:32
Kerri-Ann Roper and Alex Green

The lead singer of Eurovision winners Maneskin did not take drugs during the grand final, an inquiry by organisers has concluded.

The European Broadcasting Union said in a statement that Damiano David, frontman of the Italian rock group, had returned a negative result in a drugs test since the event on Saturday.

The band, who won with the song Zitti E Buoni, had “strongly refuted the allegations of drug use” that emerged on social media after David appeared to bend over a table in the contest’s green room while on camera.

A statement from the EBU said: “Following allegations of drug use in the green room of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday 22 May, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), as requested by the Italian delegation, has conducted a thorough review of the facts, including checking all available footage.

“A drug test was also voluntarily undertaken earlier today by the lead singer of the band Maneskin which has returned a negative result seen by the EBU. No drug use took place in the green room and we consider the matter closed.” 

The EBU said it was “alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band”.

During a press conference following Maneskin’s win, David denied that he used drugs and said he bent over because another band member had broken a glass at their feet.

The EBU subsequently said band members had asked that David be drug tested to refute the speculation.

Read More

Six moments from the Eurovision final we can’t stop talking about

More in this section

Little Women Photocall - London Timothee Chalamet to play young Willy Wonka in origins film
What you need to know about the Friends reunion, including how to watch it in Ireland What you need to know about the Friends reunion, including how to watch it in Ireland
Stuart Neilson: 'At Singer’s Corner in Cork, people are walking across a rectangular city design' Stuart Neilson: 'At Singer’s Corner in Cork, people are walking across a rectangular city design'
The Starry Messenger Press Night - London

Sarah Jessica Parker shares piece of Sex And The City history ahead of reboot

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices