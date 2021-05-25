Timothee Chalamet to play young Willy Wonka in origins film

Timothee Chalamet to play young Willy Wonka in origins film

Timothee Chalamet is set to play a young Willy Wonka in an origins story about the eccentric chocolate factory owner (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 09:00
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Timothee Chalamet is set to play a young Willy Wonka in an origins story about the eccentric chocolate factory owner.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 25, will star in Wonka, a musical about the character’s early life, studio Warner Bros said.

Chalamet will sing and dance in the film, according to Deadline.

Timothee Chalamet will play Willy Wonka in an origins story about the eccentric chocolate factory owner (Lia Toby/PA)

Roald Dahl’s beloved 1964 children’s book Charlie And The Chocolate Factory tells the story of a young boy who wins a golden ticket to tour the world-famous headquarters run by the mysterious Wonka and staffed by oompa loompas.

Charlie is not expected to feature in Wonka as it is set before the opening of the factory.

Gene Wilder famously played the character in 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Johnny Depp starred in Tim Burton’s 2005 adaptation Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

Wonka will be directed by Paul King, best known for his work on the Paddington films.

US actor Chalamet, whose movies include Call Me By Your Name, The King and Little Women, will next appear in sci-fi epic Dune when it is released in October.

More in this section

The Starry Messenger Press Night - London Sarah Jessica Parker shares piece of Sex And The City history ahead of reboot
What you need to know about the Friends reunion, including how to watch it in Ireland What you need to know about the Friends reunion, including how to watch it in Ireland
Stuart Neilson: 'At Singer’s Corner in Cork, people are walking across a rectangular city design' Stuart Neilson: 'At Singer’s Corner in Cork, people are walking across a rectangular city design'
chalametplace: uk
Thomas Raggi,Damiano David,Victoria De Angelis,Ethan Torchio

'We consider the matter closed': Eurovision winners Maneskin cleared over drug claims

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices