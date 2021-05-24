What you need to know about the Friends reunion, including how to watch it in Ireland

What will happen in the episode?

The Friends reunion special stars the sitcom's original six actors. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer reunite at Stage 24, the original Friends soundstage at the Warner Bros Studio along with the show's co-creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman and a number of special guests.

The cast reunited in person, rather than over video, once it was safe to do so. According to TMZ, a live audience participated in the reunion but they were "mostly union extras, Covid screened and hired for the gig".

Is it scripted?

No, it is not a new episode of the beloved sitcom. The actors behind the characters will be on screen as themselves.

We'll be hearing from the reunited original cast, who will revisit the set, share some surprises, and reveal behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of the show. Friends ran for 10 series from 1994 and remains one of the most popular shows on TV.

The trailer showed the stars wandering around the set at Warner Bros Studios, taking part in a trivia game and doing a table read of well-known scenes.

Who are the special guests?

While we won’t see Jennifer Aniston’s famous ex-husband Brad Pitt, who appeared in the show, we will be meeting former castmates and famous fans.

It will be hosted by James Corden and will feature guest appearances from David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliot Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

When is it on and how can I watch it in Ireland?

The reunion will be available in Ireland on Sky and streaming service NOW. Friends: The Reunion will be available on-demand from 8am and will air on Sky One at 8pm on May 27. It will air in the US on streaming service HBO Max.