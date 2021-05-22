The five best acts to watch out for in tonight's Eurovision final

Iceland

Daði Freyr - 10 Years

These guys have made headlines after an unfortunate positive Covid-19 test result meant the band couldn't perform live in the Eurovision semi-final of, after qualifying, the final.

The act’s 2020 entry was the viral hit Think About Things (you’ve probably heard it on TikTok), which was expected to win the contest and this year’s offering from the group is another catchy disco-pop tune.

Can they capture the same magic and win from their isolation in hotel rooms?

Malta

Destiny - Je me casse

Speaking of viral hits, Destiny Chukunyere is a powerhouse of a singer and her impressive vocals lend themselves perfectly to this electro-swing track.

It’s toe-tappingly good and screams Eurovision with it’s fun energy.

Surely it’s a shoo-in as the overall winner, right? Let’s see what the bloc voters think.

Italy

Måneskin - Zitti e Buoni

In a surprise move for Eurovision, Italy sent quite a wildcard this year.

Måneskin is a rock group and their track is surprisingly authentic for the competition that generally hails all things Europop.

They’re a wildcard, but given the year that’s in it, anything’s possible.

Finland

Blind Channel - Dark Side

From the home of Lordi comes this glorious rap metal act. It’s probably best described as teenage angst in a song.

For guys dressed in dark clothes and looking like no one understands them, their energy is infectious and that’s the secret power of this entry.

It probably won’t win, but it’s a remarkable entry worth watching.

France

Barbara Pravi - Voila

Pravi has cited Édith Piaf as an inspiration for her music and it would be hard not to hear Piaf’s legacy in this sweet tune.

Sung completely in French, Pravi is hoping to repeat Switzerland’s success 33 years ago when Celine Dion wowed the competition in 1988 with her song, Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi.

Again, it’s probably not going to get those douze points across the board, but if 2021 turns out to be the year of the beautiful ballad, France will take the trophy.