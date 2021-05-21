Friday TV Tips: Jamie and Georgie Crawford on overcoming devastating diagnoses

The Shelter: Animal SOS

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

An orphaned fox cub is rescued by the charity. An injured staffie is saved by the vet team and some wild cats are given a new lease of life.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

After nine years of playing professional rugby in Ireland, CJ Stander is departing Irish shores with 51 Irish caps, including two wins against the All Blacks, a Grand Slam, a British and Irish Lions tour, as well as his star performances for Munster. He's on the Late Late Show to say goodbye.

Room to Improve architect, Dermot Bannon, will discuss his new upcoming series focussing on small homes.

Crona and Suzy Byrne will talk to Ryan Tubridy about what it was like to grow up as the daughters of Ireland's most famous broadcaster — Gay Byrne.

Jamie and Georgie Crawford will talk about overcoming adversity. At 32 years of age Dublin man, Jamie, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). Five years later, his wife Georgie got the devastating diagnosis that she had breast cancer. Georgie is the woman behind the successful Good Glow podcast. They will talk about how the couple put their lives back together after each received a devastating diagnosis.

Michael Moloney & Dermot Kennedy perform Giants on The Late Late Toy Show 2020

Michael Moloney showed great professionalism when singing a Dermot Kennedy song on the Late Late Toy Show — he was surprised when the global singing sensation actually joined him mid-song but carried right on singing. He'll be on the Late Late Show with his new single, All That I Do, which is dedicated to his late father, Emmett.

And two mothers — Katie Healy-Nolan and Nina Fitzpatrick — who care full-time for children with disabilities, will discuss the reality of life for full-time carers in Ireland, the battles they have faced to give their children dignity and why they feel that children with disabilities have been forgotten in the last year.

Ahead of the summer release of his new album, James Vincent McMorrow will perform a world exclusive of his brand-new single Paradise.

Sport

Peil na mBan — Round 1, Cork v Tipperary (throw-in 7.30pm, TG4).

Solos

Amazon Prime

A seven-part anthology series starring Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren as well as Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu.

Billed as an exploration of the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. The series spans our present and future and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience.

Solos: Morgan Freeman and Dan Stevens; Helen Mirren; Anne Hathaway

The Woman In The Window

Netflix

Psychological thriller adapted by Tracy Letts from AJ Finn’s best-selling 2018 novel. Six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams plays agoraphobic child psychologist, Anna Fox. Recently separated from her husband, Anna drinks copiously and spies on her neighbours. A family has recently moved in across the street and one evening, Anna is convinced she witnesses someone stabbing Jane and she calls the police. Detectives investigate and say that Jane (Jennifer Jason Leigh) is alive and well. However, Anna insists the wife is a doppelganger and not the same Jane as before.

Amy Adams in Woman in the Window

Radio

Cuireadh Chun Ceoil, R na G, 7pm: Peadar Ó Riada brings us the best of traditional music and song, mixing listener favourites with new releases.