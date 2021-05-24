Monday TV Tips: Searching for a link between two baby girls abandoned in the late 80s

How to Cook Well With Rory O’Connell

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Rory highlights the importance of using the best quality culinary knives this week, featuring the craftsmanship of Fingal Ferguson of Gubbeen, Schull, Co Cork.

How to Cook Well with Rory O'Connell: knife-maker, Fingal Ferguson

And Rory prepares soups featuring green vegetables and wild garlic, as well as a warm salad of Gubbeen cheese and bacon, with spiced cranberries and a hot orange soufflé.

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

UTV, 9pm

The third series of this spin-off from the regular programme sees Davina McCall, Nicky Campbell and their researchers doing their best to find the birth families of people who were abandoned as babies. The participants have never known anything about their biological parents and long to discover the circumstances surrounding what happened. The opening episode (the other two editions are being broadcast on Tuesday and Wednesday) focuses on two baby girls — Helen Knox and Victoria Vardy — found in Chesterfield in the late 1980s. After delving into their stories, the team wonders if there could be a link between them — and what they uncover leaves all involved astonished.

Hanna

TG4, 9.30pm

Starring Saoirse Ronan, Cate Blanchett, and Eric Bana. A 16-year-old girl who was raised by her father to be the perfect assassin is dispatched on a mission across Europe, tracked by a ruthlessintelligence agent and her operatives.

Saoirse Ronan in Hanna

Dr Cassidy’s Casebook

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Final episode of this three-part series: former State pathologist, Dr Marie Cassidy, reflects on the issues and cases which shaped her career. A look at cases involving exhumation or applying 21st-century science to cold cases.

Sport

European Aquatics Championships — highlights from Budapest, Hungary. RTÉ2, 7pm

Initiation

Amazon Prime

A cruel social media game spirals out of control in this tale of sex, drugs. and cyber-bullying. Similar territory to Scream and the recent remake of Black Christmas. Following the murder of a star athlete in the wake of an assault allegation, a masked killer targets students across the campus of Whiton University.

Isabella Gomez as Kylie Martinez and Lindsay LaVanchy as Ellery Scott in Initiation. Picture: PA Photo/Signature Entertainment

Radio

The Underground of Happiness UCC 98.3fm, 5pm: Another dip into uplifting sounds. summed up by presenter and former Orange Fettishes man Conor O'Toole as 'the alternative to the alternative'.

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm: A Bob Dylan special, with author Sean Latham — coming from the US Residence in the Phoenix Park, where writers and musicians will gather to celebrate The Bard's birthday.

Groover's Corner RTÉ 2XM, 9pm: Cork-based musician and composer Patrick Hatchett chats with Peter Curtin about his new solo project, KƷːLU (pronounced 'curlew').