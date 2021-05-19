Aisling Bea to host season finale of Have I Got News For You

It will also be her first time appearing on the BBC show
Aisling Bea. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 17:30
Denise O’Donoghue

Comic Aisling Bea will host an episode of Have I Got News For You for the first time next month. 

Bea, who is from Co Kildare, shared the news on her social media accounts, quipping: “The news I have for you is this, so it’ll be a short show.” 

The episode will air on June 4 on BBC One and will feature comedian Roisin Conaty as a guest as well as BBC newsreader and new host of Mastermind, Clive Myrie.

A live, socially distanced studio audience will present for all future recordings of the series from this week.

The episode Bea will host is the last in the current series of the programme, which has been running for 61 seasons.

Bea is a regular guest on panel shows and she has written and starred in This Way Up for Channel 4, which last year earned her a Bafta award for Breakthrough Talent.

She has also starred in Living With Yourself with Paul Rudd on Netflix.

