Question of Taste: Enda Gallery selects Oasis, Lisa O'Neill and True Detective 

Enda Gallery was born in Leixlip, Co Kildare, to Clare parents. He started his music life in Limerick before heading to Berlin, and is now back in Co Clare. “I make music as an artist, I produce soulful artists of many genres and I founded a record label to amplify conscious music,” he says. Gallery, who has also recorded as Delush, recently released his I Want Liberation single, and has an EP on the way.

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it: The Song of Achilles, a novel by Madeline Miller is incredible. It's an adaptation of Homer's Iliad as told from the perspective of Patroclus, the lover of Achilles. I adored it. I read it twice in succession. The audiobook version is great.

Best recent film: I recently watched The Red Shoes which was made in 1948 and based on a book of the same name by Hans Christian Andersen.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen: I'm most definitely waiting for the real thing to return, but if I had to choose a streamed option I think Strange Boy's show for the Great Escape or for Ireland Music Week. He's class. Before all this though, I saw Lisa O'Neill play in Brighton and I adore her. She is incredible.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old): I Love You by Billie Eilish is gorgeous. It's been my addiction for a week. Moves me a lot and I dig her.

First ever piece of music that really moved you: My eldest sister is seven years older than me and when I was about 7 she got a hi-fi for Christmas with the Oasis singles box sets. When I heard Live Forever playing I was completely affected. "Why is that making me feel like this?!" I wondered, mesmerised and forever changed.

The best gig you've ever seen: I saw one of the last few Oasis shows ever and I was right up at the very front at a festival in Belgium back to back with The Prodigy. Both shows were unbelievable. At one point Keith Flint had 50,000 people crouched down for the longest minute to pounce on the break for Smack my Bitch Up. It was wild and awesome. T

TV viewing: I didn't own a tv for about eight years and in lockdown, well, I decided to get one. True Detective season one is amazing, one of my all time favourites.

Radio listening and podcasts: Now that I'm based in Clare I'm driving more. I didn't drive at all the eight years being in Berlin. But in the car I do listen to the radio and I just flick until I love something or switch it off. There's a few really great shows in Ireland and also on BBC 6 that I'm into. John Barker on 98fm is essential listening for fans of Irish music.

I like that RIck Rubin podcast Broken Record. I like certain episodes of the Joe Rogan podcast as well. I've heard many critics of him describe him as a "bro" but he's probably one of the few who can speak to any expert in such a way that the information can be understood by everyone.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead? Queen headline. I would love to see Freddie in action live. He's a hero of mine. Oasis. Frank Ocean. Can I have four? Sufjan Stevens too.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why? I think Queen at Wembley. My God, looking at the footage from those shows is still one of the most amazing things I've ever witnessed.

You are king of the arts scene for a day – what are your decrees? I'd give Universal Income for artists a try and just let people create without so much worry and hardship covering costs and bills. Free therapy for everyone, but even just for artists if that's all I can dictate, to heal our artists who transmit frequencies to everyone - if they are coming from a higher place, we will all elevate and heal.

All social media must be shut down one day a week. Too much of that is poison. Artists have to be so many things these days but connection to self is what makes great art possible. And thankfully that means staying healthy and connected to nature and silence and God. One day without a week would be a good thing I feel.