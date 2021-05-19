Iceland pull out of live performance at Eurovision after positive Covid-19 test

Iceland’s Eurovision entry has pulled out of performing in the live shows after a positive Covid-19 test.

The group Daoi og Gagnamagnio had been due to perform their song 10 Years during the second semi-final on Thursday night.

The Icelandic delegation had already been in quarantine after a positive Covid-19 test on Sunday and had undergone PCR testing.

Now a member of the group has also tested positive, prompting them to withdraw from performing in the live contest.

Their song will remain in the competition and their rehearsal performance, recorded on the stage on May 13, will be shown during the broadcast.

The rest of the delegation has tested negative for Covid-19.

The delegation will remain in quarantine and be monitored by the health authorities, Eurovision said.

A statement added: “We wish them all the best and will provide further updates in due course.”

On Tuesday, Ireland’s entry Lesley Roy missed out on qualifying for the final of the competition.

The singer-songwriter had delivered an energetic performance of her song Maps live in Rotterdam as the competition returned for a semi-final following last year’s cancellation.

Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine made it through to Saturday’s final.

In addition to Ireland and Australia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Romania and Slovenia also missed out on a place in Saturday’s final.

The grand final will air on Saturday night.