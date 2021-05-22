The culture club: What to listen to, read and watch this summer

Play

Jazz EP, Rodrigo y Gabriela

Featuring three covers from the Grammy-winning Mexican acoustic duo, the Jazz EP takes on Kamasi Washington, Snarky Puppy and Astor Piazolla. The first release of the decade for the duo, play this in the back garden while the sun shines and it will transport you to places beyond restriction.

Life By Misadventure, Rag'n'Bone Man

Produced and recorded by Grammy Award-winning producer and multi-instrumentalist Mike Elizondo, Rag’n’Bone Man’s sophomore offering has a heavy dose of bluesy soul and sounds like it was recorded as alive album. He says the album is about “the growing up, becoming a dad, and then being really scared of the future.” Extremely relatable content.

Blackest Blue, Morcheeba

People of a certain vintage are very excited about Blackest Blue, the tenth studio album from the duo who are famous for mashing genres with stunning results. This 10 track release is reminiscent of their early releases, and will transport you to climes far beyond your back garden.

11 Past The Hour, Imelda May

Anthemic, tender and filled with belters, 11 Past The Hour showcases May’s full range and tenure. Sweet spots include Diamonds and Just One Kiss - a dirty, sexy collaboration with Noel Gallagher. Don’t Let Me Stand on my Own with Niall McNamee is glorious and a standout track.

Read

Diving for Pearls by Jamie O’Connell

When a young Emirate woman is found dead in the Dubai marina the lives of six people – who exist across a vast spectrum of privileges and inequalities – collide, including a young Irish couple. This page-turner is the debut offering from Cork writer O’Connell and the sign of great things to come from him.

Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Four famous siblings throw an epic party to celebrate the end of the summer. But over the course of twenty-four hours, their lives will change forever. From the best-selling author of Daisy Jones & The Six, this is a glorious romp.

The Book Club by Roisin Meaney

After a tragic accident leaves a seaside community reeling, the arrival of a mysterious stranger causes all sorts of shenanigans. As secrets unfurl at book club gatherings, the community learns to heal. An ideal holiday read from bestselling author and Kerry woman, Meaney.

Three Weddings and a Proposal by Sheila O'Flanagan

When Delphine's life is turned upside down at a wedding she is forced to rethink everything that matters to her. As her life lies in tatters, she must decide once and fora all if love and family should come before career and independence. Ideal for the lazy days of summer.

Watch

The Mosquito Coast, Apple TV

The Mosquito Coast is a gripping drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.

The Tomorrow War, Amazon Prime

Arriving to Amazon Prime this July, The Tomorrow War is set in futuristic war, where humans are losing the fight against alien invasion. Chris Pratt stars as high school teacher Dan Forester - one of the men recruited to travel to the future and fight in a war to save tomorrow's future.

Walking Dead Season 11, Disney Plus

Coming back to our screens in August with eight new episodes, there are all kinds of treats in store for fans of the series as it comes to an end. Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed the series will show his character Negan's love story with his wife Lucille, who is played by his real-life wife, Hilarie Burton.

Cruella, Disney Plus

Emma Stone takes the title role in Cruella, set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution. It follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs - spoiler alert, Estella becomes Cruella. Starring Emma Thompson as Baroness von Hellman, expect style and substance from this prequel of 101 Dalmations.