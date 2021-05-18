A Eurovision superfan predicts who will get douze points tonight 

Growing up at a tender age during Ireland's Eurovision hey day made me a fan but bumping into Linda Martin, Johnny Logan and the team on my Communion day in 1993 turned me into a super fan.

It was the year the Eurovision was held in Millstreet, Co Cork and they were all staying in the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney. We waved them off in the car park and watched the show in the bar, which I found very cool at the time. Niamh Kavanagh won that year with 'In Your Eyes'.

What made me love it then is still what makes me love it now, and that is the platform it gives to people of different cultures, genders and sexualities.

I looked up to any female that sang on television growing up, most of them Eurovision alumni and it makes me ecstatic to think that there's a little boy or girl watching who sees themselves in any contestant today and realizes they can do it too.

The inclusivity that I love about Eurovision stands out hugely in my favourite moment from the archives.

Ireland's 2018 entry Ryan O'Shaughnessy's 'Together' featured dancers re-enacting a same-sex love story and although some countries in the EU have repressive LGBT legislation, countries taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest are obliged to air all entries in full.

Knowing that we could have shown to one little boy or girl that Love is Love and that somewhere in the world accepts you, then that by far would be my favourite moment of all time.

Conchita Wurst's triumph in 2014 comes a close second, again, for the same reason.

Eurovision 2020 was understandably cancelled due to the pandemic but sadly Iceland's entry - Daði Freyr - Think About Things - was one of the best Eurovision songs we have heard in years. Everything about it, from the lyrics, outfits, choreography, the brilliant awkwardness, it's all just perfect.

They're a top favourite for this year too and I feel this has a little something to do with it.

In no particular order, this is my prediction for who will qualify tonight. I base my decision on what song is a 'bop' and what is not. They're released on the Eurovision YouTube channel around March and I listen to them pre-Eurovision week.

The top favourites to take the 2021 crown are Italy, Iceland, France and Malta. The Malta version has major Lizzo vibes - I love it.

Iceland will be part of Semi-Final 2 on Thursday, alongside underdogs Bulgaria and Switzerland. Italy and France are a part of the big six so they won't perform until Saturday night.

Ireland

Lithuania

Slovenia

Russia

Sweden

Cyprus

Norway

Croatia

Azerbaijan

Malta

Israel