New episode of West Cork podcast focuses on Sophie Toscan du Plantier's life

The popular podcast just released a new episode focusing on a French trial and Sophie Toscan du Plantier's life 
'This is a story about Sophie,' the creators of the West Cork podcast say. The podcast's latest episode was released at the weekend.

Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 15:33
Martha Brennan

Fans of the popular West Cork podcast are being treated to a new episode this week.

The podcast, which focuses on the unsolved murder of French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier, was first released in 2018 and achieved huge listenership around the world. 

Du Plantier's body was found outside of her holiday home near Schull two days before Christmas in 1996, but the case has yet to be solved. 

In the original 13 episodes of West Cork, journalists Sam Bungey and Jennifer Forde travelled to the area to speak with locals about the case - most notably Ian Bailey, who was tried in absentia for the murder by a French court but has always denied any involvement and has faced no charges for the murder in Ireland.

For this week’s one-off episode, Bungey and Forde travelled to Paris to cover the 2019 trial but the couple also wanted to focus on du Plantier’s life.

“It’s about the trial, but really more about Sophie and her life and about who she was and about what losing her meant to this family,” Forde has said of the episode, titled 'He Sees Sophie Everywhere'.

The 52-minute episode dropped on multiple streaming services at the weekend, including Apple Podcasts and Audible, the podcast's original home.

Listeners are already reacting to the release, particularly about hearing from du Plantier's family, online.

The timing coincides with the announcement that Sister, the production group behind the award-winning Chernobyl series, will be adapting the podcast for the small screen.

It’s the third such project focusing on the case in recent times, with a three-part Netflix series by Lightbox currently in the pipeline, as well as a five-part Sky series by Jim Sheridan about to air.

Ralph Riegel also released a book called  A Dream of Death on the murder last year and Nick Foster's Murder at Roaringwater hit shelves this month.

Sister’s adaptation of West Cork will be executive produced by Kate Fenske and Naomi de Pear and developed by Alice Tyler alongside Bungey and Forde.

