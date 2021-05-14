Album review: Sons of Kemet brilliant as they blur boundaries on Black To The Future

Over the past decade, multi-instrumentalist Shabaka Hutchings has become a central figure on London’s wildly fertile jazz scene. His principle outfit, Sons of Kemet, are signed to the storied Impulse label and return here for their first outing since the Mercury Prize nominated 2018 release, Your Queen is a Reptile.

Their unorthodox line up - sax, tuba and two drummers - suggests a commitment to innovation which their fourth album confirms with a strongly realised journey beyond jazz into dub, house and hip-hop territory.