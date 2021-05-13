Friends reunion special finally gets a release date

Friends reunion special finally gets a release date

Stars of the US sitcom Friends (Neil Munns/PA)

Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 19:31
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

The highly anticipated Friends reunion special will arrive on streaming service HBO Max on May 27, it has been confirmed.

A teaser video shared on social media showed the six original cast members – Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – walking arm-in-arm across a studio lot.

The video was accompanied by a down-tempo version of the US sitcom’s theme, I’ll Be There for You by The Rembrandts.

Playing on the episode title format throughout the 10 series, a caption described the special as “The One Where We Get to See Our Favorites Back Together Again”.

Cox, who played Monica Geller, wrote on Instagram: “This kind of thing doesn’t happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years. I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends… and it was better than ever.”

“Finally! Had a blast with the cast and a solid nap with LeBlanc,” said Schwimmer, who played palaeontologist Ross Geller.

Aniston, best known as Rachel Green, said: “It’s official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax — could we BE any more excited?!”

“So great to see you everyone,” wrote LeBlanc, who played hapless actor Joey Tribbiani.

The cast will not be in character and will appear as themselves in the special, which was repeatedly delayed because of the pandemic after originally being set to arrive on the HBO Max streaming platform in May last year.

Friends ran for 10 series from 1994 and remains one of the most popular shows on TV.

Read More

James Corden hints at further instalment of Gavin & Stacey

More in this section

Dark Dawn: New Zealand-based Corkman draws on Irish mythology for new computer game Dark Dawn: New Zealand-based Corkman draws on Irish mythology for new computer game
People's Choice Awards 2020 Ellen DeGeneres announces her chat show will end after 19 years
From the lab to the DJ booth, Saudi-born Jamal Sul mixes it in Dublin   From the lab to the DJ booth, Saudi-born Jamal Sul mixes it in Dublin  
friendsplace: uk
Finding Dory UK premiere - London

Ellen DeGeneres denies ‘toxic workplace’ allegations are reason for ending show

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices