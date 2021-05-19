Wednesday TV Tips: Costumes you just have to see to believe in Fire Saga starring Pierce Brosnan

Márú Inár Measc

TG4, 9.30pm

New four-part true crime docuseries. This episode looks at the death of Ann Nancy Smyth, 69, in Kilkenny in 1987. Initially thought to be a tragic housefire, it later transpired that Nancy had died from strangulation.

Marú inár Measc is narrated by Doireann Ní Bhriain. It features interviews with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin, head of content with KCLR radio in Kilkenny, and Dr Tom Boland senior lecturer in the Department of Sociology and Criminology in UCC.

On the night that Nancy Ann Smyth died, she had been seen arguing with local man, John Joseph Malone. Malone denied murdering Nancy, and with all forensic evidence destroyed by the fire, Gardaí were left with little or no evidence to convict him.

However, in 2012, a Cold Case Review was opened and a fresh Garda appeal brought forward new information. This information came in the form of a witness who could place Malone at the scene of the crime and witnessed him threaten Nancy, and another witness to whom Malone confessed the murder.

For the first time, these key witnesses, Geraldine Brennan, and Jude Curran, tell their story as this programme uncovers how it was Nancy’s own community who finally brought her killer to justice 30 years after she was brutally murdered.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Netta Barzilai as Neta in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Picture: Jonathan Olley/Netflix

Comedy with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan. Aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition.

Sports

Premier League: Crystal Palace v Arsenal (kick-off 7pm, BT Sport); Burnley v Liverpool (kick-off 8.15pm, Sky Sports).

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The weeknight arts magazine looks at soul icon Marvin Gaye's seminal 'What's Going On' album, 50 years on.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Dan Hegarty chats with Julian Gough and Neil Farrell of Galway outfit Toasted Heretic, ahead of the re-issue of third album 'Another Day, Another Riot'.