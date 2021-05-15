Saturday TV Tips: 'Our fugitive's name is Dr Richard Kimble. Go get him'

A boy with facial disfigurements struggles to fit in at a mainstream school. Drama, starring Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.
Film on the life of stained glass artist, Harry Clarke — culminating in his battle with the Free State Government over his ‘offensive’ masterpiece, the Geneva Window.
"What I want out of each and every one of you is a hard target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in that area. Checkpoints go up at 15 miles! Our fugitive's name is Dr Richard Kimble. Go get him."
A doctor convicted of his wife's murder goes on the run, hoping to track down the one-armed man he believes is the real killer. Classic thriller, starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones
Saoirse Ronan plays an Irish immigrant who lands in 1950s Brooklyn, where she has a romance with a local before her past catches up with her. Also stars Domhnall Gleeson.
GAA: Division 1N, Round 1 — Tyrone v Donegal ( throw-in 5pm, TG4); Hurling: Tipperary v Cork (throw-in 7.30pm, RTÉ2)
FA Cup Final: Chelsea v Leicester City, BBC One, ko 5.15pm
Psychological thriller adapted by Tracy Letts from AJ Finn’s best-selling 2018 novel. Six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams plays agoraphobic child psychologist Anna Fox. Recently separated from her husband, Anna drinks copiously and spies on her neighbours. A family has recently moved in across the street and one evening, Anna is convinced she witnesses someone stabbing Jane and she calls the police. Detectives investigate and say that Jane (Jennifer Jason Leigh) is alive and well. However, Anna insists the wife is a doppelganger and not the same Jane as before.
, R na G, 2pm: Four live Hurling League matches this afternoon.
, Newstalk, 9pm: Charting the life of the man who would go on to lead the West Waterford Flying Column during the Irish War of Independence.