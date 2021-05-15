Saturday TV Tips: 'Our fugitive's name is Dr Richard Kimble. Go get him'

Wonder

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

A boy with facial disfigurements struggles to fit in at a mainstream school. Drama, starring Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.

Owen Wilson as Nate Pullman, Jacob Tremblay as Auggie Pullman and Julia Roberts as Isabel Pullman. Picture: PA Photo/Lionsgate

Harry Clarke

TG4, 7.15pm

Film on the life of stained glass artist, Harry Clarke — culminating in his battle with the Free State Government over his ‘offensive’ masterpiece, the Geneva Window.

Harry Clarke's stained glass Geneva Window, in the Wolfsonian Museum in Florida

The Fugitive

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

"What I want out of each and every one of you is a hard target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in that area. Checkpoints go up at 15 miles! Our fugitive's name is Dr Richard Kimble. Go get him."

A doctor convicted of his wife's murder goes on the run, hoping to track down the one-armed man he believes is the real killer. Classic thriller, starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones

Brooklyn

RTÉ One, 9.40pm

Saoirse Ronan plays an Irish immigrant who lands in 1950s Brooklyn, where she has a romance with a local before her past catches up with her. Also stars Domhnall Gleeson.

Domhnall Gleeson stars as Jim Farrell and Saoirse Ronan stars as Ellis Lacey in Brooklyn

Sport

GAA: Division 1N, Round 1 — Tyrone v Donegal ( throw-in 5pm, TG4); Hurling: Tipperary v Cork (throw-in 7.30pm, RTÉ2)

FA Cup Final: Chelsea v Leicester City, BBC One, ko 5.15pm

The Woman In The Window

Netflix

Psychological thriller adapted by Tracy Letts from AJ Finn’s best-selling 2018 novel. Six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams plays agoraphobic child psychologist Anna Fox. Recently separated from her husband, Anna drinks copiously and spies on her neighbours. A family has recently moved in across the street and one evening, Anna is convinced she witnesses someone stabbing Jane and she calls the police. Detectives investigate and say that Jane (Jennifer Jason Leigh) is alive and well. However, Anna insists the wife is a doppelganger and not the same Jane as before.

Amy Adams: The Woman in the Window

Radio

Spórt an tSathairn, R na G, 2pm: Four live Hurling League matches this afternoon.

From Rebel Leader to Peace Activist: The Making of George Lennon, Newstalk, 9pm: Charting the life of the man who would go on to lead the West Waterford Flying Column during the Irish War of Independence.