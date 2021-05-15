Radio Highlights: The War of Independence; live GAA and camogie docs; Marvin Gaye

SATURDAY

An Cúinne Dána

10.30am, R na G

Poet Marcus Mac Conghail talks about his new collection, 'Spásas'.

Spórt an tSathairn

2pm, R na G

Four live Hurling League matches this afternoon, including Cork-Kildare and Kerry-Galway.

From Rebel Leader to Peace Activist: The Making of George Lennon

9pm, Newstalk

Charting the life of the man who would go on to lead the West Waterford Flying Column during the Irish War of Independence.

SUNDAY

Dynasty: The Greatest Ladies Teams Of All Time

7am, Newstalk

Part one of a look back at the history of camogie through the lens of Dublin and Kilkenny - two of the greatest ever ‘dynasty’ teams.

Sport an Lae

2pm, R na G

More Allianz Hurling League action, including Waterford-Westmeath.

The Lyric Feature

6pm, Lyric FM

Terrible Beauty: a radio performance of the 1916 witness statement of Dubliner Gerald Doyle: Gaelic footballer, and a member of B Company of the Fourth Battalion of the Irish Volunteers.

The Poetry Programme

7.30pm, RTÉ 1

John Fitzgerald talks about his first full-length collection - having started in his late forties - and Frank Ormsby, the current Ireland Professor of Poetry, reads from 2019 collection 'The Rain Barrel'.

The Rolling Wave

9pm, RTÉ 1

In advance of World Fiddle Day on May 22, Aoife Nic Cormaic talks to PJ Teahan from Sliabh Luachra, and hears newly-discovered recordings from legendary musicians Paddy Cronin, Julia Clifford and others.

MONDAY

New Irish Writers

5pm, UCC 98.3FM

Poets and editors from Nigeria, Zimbabwe, India and South Africa give us an in-depth look at diversity in Irish writing and publishing - and the power of language, and expression.

The Stephen McCauley Show

7.30pm, BBC Radio Ulster

Sheffield singer-songwriter and rock raconteur Richard Hawley co-hosts an hour of tonight's show, including some of his faves on 45, and stories from his career.

Across the Line: Introducing

9.30pm, BBC Radio Ulster

Dublin trio Just Wondering perform in newly-recorded session, plus a feature on the anxiety of returning to 'normal' after a year of lockdown, for artists and gig-goers alike.

Swerve

11pm, RTÉ Pulse

Irish DJ/producer Kamorah spins house and minimal techno, including a guest mix and interview from UK producer Parsec.

TUESDAY

The Alternative

10pm, 2FM

More sessions from the RTÉ archives - a 2000 Fanning Session from rockers Wilt, and a 2013 Hegarty Session from singer-songwriter Cat Dowling.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

7pm, RTÉ 1

The weeknight arts magazine looks at soul icon Marvin Gaye's seminal 'What's Going On' album, 50 years on.

The Alternative

10pm, 2FM

Dan Hegarty chats with Julian Gough and Neil Farrell of Galway outfit Toasted Heretic, ahead of the re-issue of third album 'Another Day, Another Riot'.

THURSDAY

Arena

7pm, RTÉ 1

Seán Rocks will speak with the winner of the prestigious International Dublin Literary Award, picked from nominations from public libraries all over the world.

The Alternative

10pm, 2FM

Dan Hegarty presents highlights of much-fancied UK post-punk outfit Dry Cleaning's recent set at the BBC 6Music Festival.

FRIDAY

Cuireadh Chun Ceoil

7pm, R na G

Peadar Ó Riada brings us the best of traditional music and song, mixing listener favourites with new releases.