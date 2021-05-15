Radio Highlights: The War of Independence; live GAA and camogie docs; Marvin Gaye

Poet Marcus Mac Conghail talks about his new collection, 'Spásas'.
Four live Hurling League matches this afternoon, including Cork-Kildare and Kerry-Galway.
Charting the life of the man who would go on to lead the West Waterford Flying Column during the Irish War of Independence.
Part one of a look back at the history of camogie through the lens of Dublin and Kilkenny - two of the greatest ever ‘dynasty’ teams.
More Allianz Hurling League action, including Waterford-Westmeath.
Terrible Beauty: a radio performance of the 1916 witness statement of Dubliner Gerald Doyle: Gaelic footballer, and a member of B Company of the Fourth Battalion of the Irish Volunteers.
John Fitzgerald talks about his first full-length collection - having started in his late forties - and Frank Ormsby, the current Ireland Professor of Poetry, reads from 2019 collection 'The Rain Barrel'.
In advance of World Fiddle Day on May 22, Aoife Nic Cormaic talks to PJ Teahan from Sliabh Luachra, and hears newly-discovered recordings from legendary musicians Paddy Cronin, Julia Clifford and others.
Poets and editors from Nigeria, Zimbabwe, India and South Africa give us an in-depth look at diversity in Irish writing and publishing - and the power of language, and expression.
Sheffield singer-songwriter and rock raconteur Richard Hawley co-hosts an hour of tonight's show, including some of his faves on 45, and stories from his career.
Dublin trio Just Wondering perform in newly-recorded session, plus a feature on the anxiety of returning to 'normal' after a year of lockdown, for artists and gig-goers alike.
Irish DJ/producer Kamorah spins house and minimal techno, including a guest mix and interview from UK producer Parsec.
More sessions from the RTÉ archives - a 2000 Fanning Session from rockers Wilt, and a 2013 Hegarty Session from singer-songwriter Cat Dowling.
The weeknight arts magazine looks at soul icon Marvin Gaye's seminal 'What's Going On' album, 50 years on.
Dan Hegarty chats with Julian Gough and Neil Farrell of Galway outfit Toasted Heretic, ahead of the re-issue of third album 'Another Day, Another Riot'.
Seán Rocks will speak with the winner of the prestigious International Dublin Literary Award, picked from nominations from public libraries all over the world.
Dan Hegarty presents highlights of much-fancied UK post-punk outfit Dry Cleaning's recent set at the BBC 6Music Festival.
Peadar Ó Riada brings us the best of traditional music and song, mixing listener favourites with new releases.