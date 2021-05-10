Brexit... but it's the karaoke bit of an office party in Cork

It's a farewell party at the office.

England is going freelance. Scotland and Wales are pegged to join them, but it's looking dicey.

Loyalism feels alienated and abandoned, the EU is a bit smug about the whole thing, and Fine Gael, money in breast pocket, is more than happy to just act the drunken lush for a bit.

Comedian Tadhg Hickey has done it again.

The CCCahoots man, alongside teammate Dominic MacHale, has been taking everyday mundanities and using them to contextualise world events to devastating effect in recent times - from the political drama of Brexit to Covid vaccine equality and aggression in the Middle East.

While a decidedly more light-hearted affair than other recent sketches, it still speaks to the ongoing tensions and relationships at the heart of Brexit and its complications.