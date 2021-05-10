Brexit... but it's the karaoke bit of an office party in Cork

It's a farewell party at the office.
England is going freelance. Scotland and Wales are pegged to join them, but it's looking dicey.
Loyalism feels alienated and abandoned, the EU is a bit smug about the whole thing, and Fine Gael, money in breast pocket, is more than happy to just act the drunken lush for a bit.
Comedian Tadhg Hickey has done it again.
Brexit, but it's an office party in Cork— Tadhg (@TadhgHickey) May 10, 2021
Shot/directed by @dominic_machale #indyref2 #BrexitShambles #karaoke pic.twitter.com/VH5mgbx0vA
The CCCahoots man, alongside teammate Dominic MacHale, has been taking everyday mundanities and using them to contextualise world events to devastating effect in recent times - from the political drama of Brexit to Covid vaccine equality and aggression in the Middle East.
While a decidedly more light-hearted affair than other recent sketches, it still speaks to the ongoing tensions and relationships at the heart of Brexit and its complications.