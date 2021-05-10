Brexit... but it's the karaoke bit of an office party in Cork

Comedian Tadhg Hickey captures the tensions and passive aggression perfectly - and shows off his pipes in the process
Brexit... but it's the karaoke bit of an office party in Cork

Tadhg Hickey as Scotland - a resentful partner of England venting their frustrations in thinly-veiled karaoke selections

Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 11:57
Mike McGrath Bryan

It's a farewell party at the office.

England is going freelance. Scotland and Wales are pegged to join them, but it's looking dicey. 

Loyalism feels alienated and abandoned, the EU is a bit smug about the whole thing, and Fine Gael, money in breast pocket, is more than happy to just act the drunken lush for a bit.

Comedian Tadhg Hickey has done it again.

The CCCahoots man, alongside teammate Dominic MacHale, has been taking everyday mundanities and using them to contextualise world events to devastating effect in recent times - from the political drama of Brexit to Covid vaccine equality and aggression in the Middle East.

While a decidedly more light-hearted affair than other recent sketches, it still speaks to the ongoing tensions and relationships at the heart of Brexit and its complications.

Read More

Culture That Made Me: Sharon Shannon on Galway sessions and legendary musicians 

More in this section

From Garth Brooks to Irish Water: Six stand-out moments from Reeling in the Years 2014 From Garth Brooks to Irish Water: Six stand-out moments from Reeling in the Years 2014
Cork In 50 Artworks, No 3: Frederick Douglass mural on the Grand Parade  Cork In 50 Artworks, No 3: Frederick Douglass mural on the Grand Parade 
Culture That Made Me: Sharon Shannon on Galway sessions and legendary musicians  Culture That Made Me: Sharon Shannon on Galway sessions and legendary musicians 
Brexit... but it's the karaoke bit of an office party in Cork

Galleries are open again: These are the exhibitions you can view in Cork, Munster and Dublin 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices