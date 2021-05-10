Galleries are open again: These are the exhibitions you can view in Cork, Munster and Dublin 

CORK

Crawford Art Gallery, Emmet Place, Cork

Zurich Portrait Prize: The second year the shortlisted entries for the prestigious prize have been available to see in the Cork gallery. You'll also be amazed at the standard in the Junior section of the prize.

For Those That Tell No Tales: Photographs by Dara McGrath in which he has revisited the sites of killings in Cork during the War of Independence. Each picture is accompanied by a text explaining the context of the violent death that took place there.

The Glucksman, University College Cork

Home - Being and Belonging in Contemporary Ireland: The concluding installment of a trilogy of exhibitions presented at the Glucksman to mark the Decade of Commemorations through contemporary Irish art.

Viewpoints - Children's Rights in Imaginary Spaces: An exhibition exploring the potent realm of children's literature as a place for young people to develop and understand their rights, through the work of seven Irish children's picture-book authors, including Fatti Burke.

Chris Haughton: among the artists whose work for children's books is currently on display at the Glucksman

Lavit Gallery, Wandesford Quay, Cork

Tom Climent - Further Shores (running until May 15): A continuation of the visual artist's exploration of both real and imaginary worlds - inviting the viewer to journey to a place that is just out of reach.

Cork Printmakers 30th Anniversary (running May 20 to June 19): Celebrating the diverse practices and approaches to printmaking by current members of Cork Printmakers - across lithography, etching, screenprint, relief print, as well as expanded, cross-media print practice.

DUBLIN

Work from the Paula Rego exhibit at IMMA, Dublin

National Gallery of Ireland

Perspectives - New Acquisitions, 2011-2020: Newly acquired Irish art, Western art, portraiture, works on paper, and archival material, featuring artists from Peter Paul Rubens (1577–1640) to Alice Neel (1900-1984), and Ilya Bolotowsky (1907–1981) to Mandy O’Neill (b.1968). Opens tomorrow.

Living with Art: Picasso to Celmins: 30 prints and drawings by artists ranging from Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse to Lucian Freud, Bridget Riley, David Hockney and Vija Celmins - curated and maintained by the late film critic Alexander Walker.

Shaw and the Gallery: Marking 70 years since George Bernard Shaw’s death, this display from the Gallery’s archives illustrates his fascinating life and relationship with the National Gallery of Ireland.

Something from There: This exhibition, created with people living or formerly living in Direct Provision, explores the idea of home - the end of an ambitious, long-term project coordinated by artist Dragana Jurišić and the Gallery, rooted in a concept by Evgeny Shtorn.

Irish Museum of Modern Art

Paula Rego - Obedience and Defiance: Obedience and Defiance is a major retrospective by one of the most influential figurative artists of our time Paula Rego. Spanning Rego’s entire career from the 1960s, comprising more than 80 works, including paintings never seen before, and works on paper from the artist’s family and close friends.

Northern Light - The David Kronn Collection: Northern Light is drawn from the exceptional collection of photography amassed by Dr David Kronn over the past 25 years. This exhibition presents work by photographers that examines the history of the conflict in Northern Ireland specifically and places it alongside other events internationally.

LIMERICK

Limerick City Gallery, Pery Square

Mary-Ruth Walsh - Skin Deep: the Limerick stop of a national touring exhibition by Wexford artist Mary-Ruth Walsh. Through collage, film and sculpture/installation, Walsh extends her interest in architecture and explores skin as substance and metaphor.

Mary Burke - At Home on the Farm: Mary Burke’s paintings of her experience on five Limerick farms take centre stage in an exhibition of oil works, created in response to an invitation from the gallery to live and create with the county's farming families and flocks.

Cows are Mostly Silent - Selections from the Permanent Collection: a selection of abstract and semi-abstract bovine-themed works from the gallery's collection, an accompaniment to the Mary Burke exhibition.

WATERFORD

Nancy Holt's 'Electrical System II: Bellman Circuit', among the work on display at the Lismore Arts Centre.

Waterford Gallery of Modern Art, Lombard Street

Kevin Callaghan - Quite Similar But Actually Very Different: A "sensorial installation" looking at the form and function of daily shapes and objects - and toying with perceptions and emotions. Moved into the physical gallery after being a Covid online-only affair.

Lismore Arts, Lismore

Nancy Holt - Light and Language: For the first time, works of the late installation artist Nancy Holt are on display alongside those of artists that have been directly been influenced by her, including A.K. Burns, Matthew Day Jackson, Dennis McNulty, Charlotte Moth, and Katie Paterson.

Kaye Donachie at St Carthage Hall: Kaye Donachie’s paintings pay tribute to a cast of historical female figures - modernist performers, futurist actresses and non-conformist poets, "protagonists connected by their unconventional beliefs and preferences", according to the artist.

TIPPERARY

Na Cailleacha arts collective: quite happy to be labelled 'witches' - South Tipp Arts Centre, from today

South Tipperary Arts Centre, Clonmel

Na Cailleacha (The Witches): Work from a collective of eight older women, all based in Ireland but coming from Holland, England and Switzerland, as well as Ireland – six artists, one musician and an art writer/curator. Exploring ways of working together, taking stock of collective experience over many years, and attitudes to ageing.