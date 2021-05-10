Galleries are open again: These are the exhibitions you can view in Cork, Munster and Dublin 

: The second year the shortlisted entries for the prestigious prize have been available to see in the Cork gallery. You'll also be amazed at the standard in the Junior section of the prize.
: Photographs by Dara McGrath in which he has revisited the sites of killings in Cork during the War of Independence. Each picture is accompanied by a text explaining the context of the violent death that took place there.
: The concluding installment of a trilogy of exhibitions presented at the Glucksman to mark the Decade of Commemorations through contemporary Irish art.
: An exhibition exploring the potent realm of children's literature as a place for young people to develop and understand their rights, through the work of seven Irish children's picture-book authors, including Fatti Burke.
: A continuation of the visual artist's exploration of both real and imaginary worlds - inviting the viewer to journey to a place that is just out of reach.
: Celebrating the diverse practices and approaches to printmaking by current members of Cork Printmakers - across lithography, etching, screenprint, relief print, as well as expanded, cross-media print practice.
: Newly acquired Irish art, Western art, portraiture, works on paper, and archival material, featuring artists from Peter Paul Rubens (1577–1640) to Alice Neel (1900-1984), and Ilya Bolotowsky (1907–1981) to Mandy O’Neill (b.1968). Opens tomorrow.
: 30 prints and drawings by artists ranging from Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse to Lucian Freud, Bridget Riley, David Hockney and Vija Celmins - curated and maintained by the late film critic Alexander Walker.
: Marking 70 years since George Bernard Shaw’s death, this display from the Gallery’s archives illustrates his fascinating life and relationship with the National Gallery of Ireland.
: This exhibition, created with people living or formerly living in Direct Provision, explores the idea of home - the end of an ambitious, long-term project coordinated by artist Dragana Jurišić and the Gallery, rooted in a concept by Evgeny Shtorn.
: Obedience and Defiance is a major retrospective by one of the most influential figurative artists of our time Paula Rego. Spanning Rego’s entire career from the 1960s, comprising more than 80 works, including paintings never seen before, and works on paper from the artist’s family and close friends.
: Northern Light is drawn from the exceptional collection of photography amassed by Dr David Kronn over the past 25 years. This exhibition presents work by photographers that examines the history of the conflict in Northern Ireland specifically and places it alongside other events internationally.
the Limerick stop of a national touring exhibition by Wexford artist Mary-Ruth Walsh. Through collage, film and sculpture/installation, Walsh extends her interest in architecture and explores skin as substance and metaphor.
Mary Burke’s paintings of her experience on five Limerick farms take centre stage in an exhibition of oil works, created in response to an invitation from the gallery to live and create with the county's farming families and flocks.
: a selection of abstract and semi-abstract bovine-themed works from the gallery's collection, an accompaniment to the Mary Burke exhibition.
: A "sensorial installation" looking at the form and function of daily shapes and objects - and toying with perceptions and emotions. Moved into the physical gallery after being a Covid online-only affair.
: For the first time, works of the late installation artist Nancy Holt are on display alongside those of artists that have been directly been influenced by her, including A.K. Burns, Matthew Day Jackson, Dennis McNulty, Charlotte Moth, and Katie Paterson.
: Kaye Donachie’s paintings pay tribute to a cast of historical female figures - modernist performers, futurist actresses and non-conformist poets, "protagonists connected by their unconventional beliefs and preferences", according to the artist.
: Work from a collective of eight older women, all based in Ireland but coming from Holland, England and Switzerland, as well as Ireland – six artists, one musician and an art writer/curator. Exploring ways of working together, taking stock of collective experience over many years, and attitudes to ageing.