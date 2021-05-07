Friday TV Tips: Ah, just look at Maria and her dotey little pups

Galway 2020 - The Handover

TG4, 7.30pm

Galway 2020 passes its European Capital of Culture title to cities Esch in Luxembourg, Kaunas in Lithuania and Novi Sad in Serbia.

TG4 - Galway 2020. Picture: Declan Colohan

World's Most Scenic River Journeys

Channel 5, 8pm

Journey along the Shannon. Travelling by pleasure cruiser towards Lough Ree. After a drink in a 380-year-old pub, head south to Lough Derg, and the ancient treasures of Holy Island and on to the spectacular Loop Head peninsula.

The Shelter: Animal SOS

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Elise treats a dog with a head injury and an injured kitten that tried to cross a busy dual carriageway. Pregnant Chihuahua, Maria, goes to a foster home to give birth. An injured fawn is given emergency treatment.

Maria the chihuahua and her pups

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Actress, Sharon Stone, will be on the show this evening, to talk about her strong ties to Northern Ireland through her friendship with the late peace activist, Betty Williams. She will also talk about her health battles — including surviving a terrifying brain bleed.

Sharon Stone — from @sharonstone

Rachael Blackmore will chat about riding to victory in one of the toughest races in sport — her historic Grand National win last month aboard Minella Times.

Rachel Blackmore and Minella Times. Picture: Healy Racing

With Pieta's annual Darkness into Light fundraising campaign once again curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic, stars of movies, music, and sport are coming together to lend their support to the cause on the show.

Irish country music star Sandy Kelly will be joined by her niece, Sandie Ellis, as they speak publicly together for the first time about the tragic death of Sandy's sister Barbara. Westmeath GAA star and former AFL player Ray Connellan, spoken word artist Malaki, and ultra-marathon runner Conor O'Keeffe will speak about their personal experiences with mental health pressures.

There will also be a special musical performance from Pillow Queens of The Cranberries single When You're Gone which will feature on a forthcoming album of covers of songs from The Cranberries in aid of Pieta.

With people around the country planning their own personal Darkness into Light walks, hikes, swims, and dances this weekend, Pieta clinical manager Leigh Kenny will be telling viewers why the suicide prevention charity's services are in demand now more than ever.

Ten years since All Ireland-winning player and manager Jim McGuinness started a GAA revolution in Donegal, he’ll join Ryan to discuss swapping football for soccer. Having coached in Scotland, China, and the USA, he’ll discuss the life lessons learned along the way and why he feels we need to protect ourselves from the culture of instant gratification.

Sport

Premier Division: Dundalk v Sligo Rovers, ko 7.45pm, RTÉ2.

First Division: Cork City v Wexford ,7.45pm LOITV

Rugbaí Beo (Deferred) Rainbow Cup: Munster v Ulster, TG4, 10.30pm

Monster

Netflix

Poignant drama. Kelvin Harrison Jr plays Steve Harmon — a likeable and smart 17-year-old suddenly arrested and charged with murder. Rather than embarking on the film career of his dreams, he could spend his life behind bars.

Monster: Kevin Harrison Jr as Steve Harmon. Picture: Netflix

Jupiter’s Legacy

Netflix

Adaptation of the comic book series created by Scottish writer Mark Millar, whose work on various Marvel titles has inspired such blockbusting movies as The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War and Logan; he also penned Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service. This follows a family of superheroes (below) keeping the planet safe for almost a century. Now they’re passing the baton onto their children, who find maintaining the peace far from easy.