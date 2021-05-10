Monday TV Tips: Drama on the emotional background to a controversial campaign is a must-watch

Iarnród Enda

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Last in series. Enda Kenny visits model railway enthusiast Anne and Brian Larkin who have recreated a model of the route from Dundalk to the port at Greenore, and hears from Brendan McQuaid, retired station master in Dundalk.

Ros na Rún

TG4, 8.30pm

Unable to take any more of Tadhg's snide remarks, Peatsaí tells him where to go. Will Tadhg regret opening his big mouth? Fia has an important skype call today, and if all goes well she could land her dream job.

Too Close

Virgin One, 9pm

Emily Watson as forensic psychiatrist Dr Emma Robertson who develops a dangerous relationship with Connie Mortensen (Denise Gough from Ennis, County Clare) — a woman accused of a terrible crime who claims she can’t remember the incident.

This might be a good one for fans of Line of Duty — it's directed by former EastEnders star and Line of Duty director Sue Tully. Denise has won two Olivier Awards for her stage work: as a recovering drug addict in People, Places and Things and another for Angels in America. Other cast members include James Sives, Risteárd Cooper, Chizzy Akudolu, Karl Johnson, Eileen Davies, Nina Wadia and Paul Chahidi.

Too Close: Emily Watson as Dr Emma Robertson and Denise Gough as Connie Mortensen

Three Families

BBC One, 9pm

One to watch: In 1967, the Abortion Act was passed in Britain, making terminations legal. However, Northern Ireland didn't make the change to its own legislation for another 52 years.

Based on real people, the characters include a mother and daughter whose lives are upended by an unwanted teenage pregnancy, and a married couple whose much-wanted first child will die of a fatal foetal abnormality.

This two-part dramatisation starring Theresa Ryan, Ger Ryan, Orla Healy, Lola Petticrew, Colin Morgan, Kerri Quinn and Owen McDonnell.

Dr Cassidy's Casebook

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Former state pathologist, Marie Cassidy, reflects on the issues and cases that shaped her career in Ireland, beginning by examining murders covered up or concealed.

former State Pathologist Dr. Marie Cassidy. Picture: Jack Hickey

The Little Things

Amazon Prime Video

Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon (Denzel Washington) reluctantly returns to his old stomping ground in Los Angeles to collect evidence for an active case.

He arrives in the middle of a press conference led by his replacement, Detective Jim Baxter (Rami Malek), who is on the trail of a suspect with a similar MO to the unsolved case that tipped Deke over the edge.

The Little Things: Rami Malek as Jim Baxter, Jared Leto as Albert Sparma and Denzel Washington as Joe 'Deke' Deacon. Picture: PA Photo/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./Nicola Goode

Radio

Binneas Béil, R na G, 3pm: Áine Hensey oversees music for the afternoon — album of the Week is It’s Handed Down, by Maura O’Connor.

Groover's Corner, 2XM, 9pm: Caleb Kunle performs his new single Going Home, newly recorded live in session in RTÉ's Studio 8, and Cork rapper, Kestine, chats about his new Reflection EP.

Across the Line: Introducing, BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm: Northern Irish indie-popper Susie Blue in live session and conversation, and a feature on gender balance at post-pandemic music festivals.