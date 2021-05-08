Saturday TV Tips: Irish actress Sharon Horgan in black comedy with Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams

Game Night is a dark comedy about friends whose fun evening turns into a real-life mystery
Saturday TV Tips: Irish actress Sharon Horgan in black comedy with Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams

Game Night stars Kylie Bunbury, Lamorne Morris, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan, Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. 

Sat, 08 May, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Count Dracula and company go on a cruise for monsters, unaware that their boat is being commandeered by a monster-hating family. Animation, with the voice of Adam Sandler

Hotel Transylvania 3
Hotel Transylvania 3

Game Night

RTÉ2, 9.45pm 

A group of friends become entangled in a mystery when the brother of one of them is seemingly kidnapped by gangsters. Black comedy, starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, and Irish actress, Sharon Horgan.

Jason Bateman in Game Night
Jason Bateman in Game Night

Brothers

TG4, 10.25pm

Psychological drama directed by Jim Sheridan and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman, and Tobey Maguire. 

Shipped out to Afghanistan, Sam is presumed dead when his Black Hawk helicopter is shot down in the mountains. Tommy, Sam's younger brother, comforts Sam's wife and children.  But Sam is not dead.

Brothers:  Tobey Maguire and Jake Gyllenhaal
Brothers:  Tobey Maguire and Jake Gyllenhaal

Sport

Hurling: Division 1A, round 1: Westmeath v Galway, 1.30pm, TG4 Limerick v Tipperary, throw-in 5.30pm, RTÉ2;

Rugby, Rainbow Cup: Connacht v Leinster, 7.15pm, TG4

Live Challenge Cup Rugby League: quarter final - Hull FC v Wigan Warriors, and Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils BBC Two, 2pm & 5.10pm

Premier League Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur, 12.30pm BT Sport; Manchester City v Chelsea, 5.30pm Sky Sports; Liverpool v Southampton, 8.15pm Sky Sports

Radio

Spórt na Sathairn

R na G, 2pm

The inter-county GAA season kicks off with the start of the Allianz Hurling League, including Westmeath vs. Galway from Mullingar.

Read More

Sharon Horgan: Filming Divorce took major toll on my mental health

More in this section

The return of the red lip: how to find your perfect shade The return of the red lip: how to find your perfect shade
©ITV Plc Characters and costumes revealed for The Masked Dancer
Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey arrive in Ireland to film Enchanted sequel Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey arrive in Ireland to film Enchanted sequel
game nightsharon horganjason batemanrachel mcadamshotel transylvaniajim sheridanjake gyllenhaaltobey maguirebrothersnatalie portman
Saturday TV Tips: Irish actress Sharon Horgan in black comedy with Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams

What is Twitter's Tip Jar — and what are the security issues?

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices