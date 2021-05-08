Saturday TV Tips: Irish actress Sharon Horgan in black comedy with Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Count Dracula and company go on a cruise for monsters, unaware that their boat is being commandeered by a monster-hating family. Animation, with the voice of Adam Sandler

Hotel Transylvania 3

Game Night

RTÉ2, 9.45pm

A group of friends become entangled in a mystery when the brother of one of them is seemingly kidnapped by gangsters. Black comedy, starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, and Irish actress, Sharon Horgan.

Jason Bateman in Game Night

Brothers

TG4, 10.25pm

Psychological drama directed by Jim Sheridan and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman, and Tobey Maguire.

Shipped out to Afghanistan, Sam is presumed dead when his Black Hawk helicopter is shot down in the mountains. Tommy, Sam's younger brother, comforts Sam's wife and children. But Sam is not dead.

Brothers: Tobey Maguire and Jake Gyllenhaal

Sport

Hurling: Division 1A, round 1: Westmeath v Galway, 1.30pm, TG4 Limerick v Tipperary, throw-in 5.30pm, RTÉ2;

Rugby, Rainbow Cup: Connacht v Leinster, 7.15pm, TG4

Live Challenge Cup Rugby League: quarter final - Hull FC v Wigan Warriors, and Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils BBC Two, 2pm & 5.10pm

Premier League Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur, 12.30pm BT Sport; Manchester City v Chelsea, 5.30pm Sky Sports; Liverpool v Southampton, 8.15pm Sky Sports

Radio

Spórt na Sathairn

R na G, 2pm

The inter-county GAA season kicks off with the start of the Allianz Hurling League, including Westmeath vs. Galway from Mullingar.