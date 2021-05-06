Thursday TV Tips: A bikini model, a lad from Cork and a comedian walk into First Dates Ireland 

Turas Bóthair

TG4, 8pm

Muiris and Gabrial in Kerry talk drag queens, the mental health epidemic, being hungover at work, and big eyebrows.

Turas Bóthair: Muiris agus Gabrial

The Big DIY Challenge

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

New series. Hundreds of DIY-ers from around the country compete to win €10,000. PJ Gallagher visits Nikki in Tipperary who wants to showcase her wedding dress in a purpose-built walk-in wardrobe.

Others getting the expert DIY help include Michael in Galway who’s built a tubular skate park for his son, Darragh. Shirley and Tom are baby-proofing an old speedboat for their new daughter, Charlotte. Fashion designer, Gráinne, in Clonmel has a fab Mod Travel Pod and Lucy in Offaly has a western-themed Cat Hotel.

Grainne Wilson's Mod Pod

First Dates Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

A comedian, a bikini model, and a confident entrepreneur among those looking for love this week. Aidan (26) from Cork meets super positive Judy (25) from Dublin.

Deacon’s daughter Rosa (21) from Louth dines with charming ‘nana’s boy’ Jamie (21) from Ballymun.

Bikini model Jodie (32) from Dublin is paired with confident entrepreneur Ronan (38) from Dublin. And French Canadian comedian Camélia (34) now living in Dublin has the stage all to herself. But is the joke on her elusive date?

First Dates: Ronan and Jodie

Fíorscéal — On the Wild Side

TG4, 10.30pm

What drives people all over the world to hunt animals, often driving them towards extinction? And how do hunting lobbies influence lawmakers and the media? Documentary looking at the psychology of hunting and the methods of the saboteurs.

Fíorscéal - On the Wild Side

The Handmaid's Tale

RTÉ2, 10.30pm

June and the fugitive Handmaids find refuge on a farm. And, back in Gilead, an imprisoned Commander Lawrence tries to avoid a death sentence.

The Handmaid's Tale

Sport

UEFA Europa League: Arsenal v Villarreal; Roma v Manchester United, both 8pm, BT Sport, Virgin TV Go