Boxing Clever: the mark of a great show — delighted to revisit Borgen from Denmark

We’re back on episode one of Borgen (Netflix) in our house. The world went mad back in 2010, when Denmark made a drama about politics and people actually watched it. Never mind that the Danish language isn’t exactly beautiful or that events in Copenhagen don’t have a huge impact around the globe — Borgen was an international sensation. We nearly named our son Kasper, after one of the main characters. (He’ll thank us for passing on that.)

It is, if it’s Borgen. Mind you , t he first few minutes of the first episode fe lt a bit dull. (If it was 2021, we might have swiped on and watched another show.) A female politician from a small party (Birgitte Nyborg) is being interviewed on live TV in the run-up to an election. We cut to an interview with the leader of a larger opposition party she is supporting in the election, who says he will take a harsh line on immigrants. Then, for some reason, we join a drunk and unhappy woman in a posh shop in London. Next, we’re high up in a skyscraper over London, where a couple of slimy English media consultants are telling the Danish Prime Minister that the election is his to lose. Or at least it would be if his wife wasn’t the drunk and unhappy woman making a scene in the shop. Finally, we’re back to Birgitte Nyborg, who is asked live on-air if she still supports the guy who had a dig at immigrants. She says no.