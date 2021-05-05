A 'working lightsaber' revealed as part of Disney World's new Star Wars attraction

Yesterday was May the 4th - Star Wars Day, of course, but the excitement for the series' future has spilled onto social media today.
Plenty of space-opera-based jocularity, dressing-up and general fandom has been had online, while the Star Wars' series real-life Empire, Lucasfilm owners Disney, unveiled special programmes and artwork on its Disney+ streaming service.
But one of the big attention-grabbers of the evening's proceedings was the House of Mouse's claim of unveiling what it calls the first 'working lightsaber', as part of its upcoming Galactic Starcruiser attraction at Walt Disney World, in Orlando, Florida.
The attraction sees holiday-goers hop on board for an "all-immersive, two-night vacation experience" set in the Star Wars universe - including a go off the lightsabers themselves, with the same features as we've seen for decades in the movies, videogames, books, pyjamas, etc.
We can expect a step up from the plastic lightsabers beloved of generations of young pop-culture hounds, perpetually filling toy-shop shelves.
And if they're going for an all-immersive experience - we can't wait for those cool sounds in action.