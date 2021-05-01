Saturday TV Tips: $16.5million in each of your bank accounts five weeks from now — just don't laugh at the Irish accent in Ocean's 8

Minions

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Three cute little yellow creatures become henchmen to an evil genius, and uncover a threat to their whole species. Animated comedy, with the voices of Sandra Bullock and Pierre Coffin

Assassin's Creed

Channel 4, 9pm

A convict is transported into the body of his 15th-century ancestor, an assassin battling a secret society. Action adventure, with Kerry actor Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard.

Michael Fassbender in Assassin's Creed

Mayo Day - Ár bpobal, our people

TG4, 9.30pm

Patrick Dexter on Mayo Day

A celebration of all things Mayo. Guests include Mike Ryan of the WHO, aeronautical engineer Dr Norah Patten, with performances by Matt Molloy, Laoise Kelly, Billow Wood, and Lisa Canny.

Mayo Day - ár bpobal, our people - Presented by Eibhlín Ní Chonghaile

Ocean's 8

RTÉ One, 9.40pm

$16.5million is the 'prize' here for the Ocean's 8 ladies. Following in the footsteps of brother Danny, light-fingered Debbie Ocean plans a complex heist. Crime caper, starring Sandra Bullock. She plays Debbie Ocean who gathers an all-female crew to attempt an impossible heist at New York City's yearly Met Gala. Also stars Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, and Rihanna.

Yes, they're thieves but surely the real crime here is Helena Bonham Carter's dire Irish accent.

Sport