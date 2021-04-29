West Cork podcast on Du Plantier killing set to release new episode

The widely-successful podcast about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier is about to release a one-off extra episode.

West Cork, which was first released in 2018 on Audible, and the first 14 episodes are now free on iTunes, is an immersive examination of the unsolved murder of the French film producer.

The 39-year-old was beaten to death at her holiday home in Tourmore, Schull, Co Cork, on the night of December 23, 1996.

Manchester-born journalist Ian Bailey, who soon became – in his own words – the main suspect, has always denied any involvement in her death, and no charges were brought against him in Ireland.

As the West Cork blurb reads: “There are no witnesses and no known motive. The police suspect one man in this community but they can’t make a charge stick and he refuses to leave, living under the glare of suspicion ever since.”

In May 2019, following numerous unsuccessful French attempts to extradite Mr Bailey, he was tried and convicted in his absence in Paris, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. In October 2020, the Irish High Court ruled that Bailey could not be extradited to France, and the State did not appeal this finding.

“There are just so many moving parts,” says West Cork co-producer Sam Bungey.

West Cork creators Sam Bungey and Jennifer Forde, at the Cork Opera House.

He and his co-producer and wife, documentarian Jennifer Forde, are currently putting the finishing touches to the new episode, and the journalist says the new episode will air early next week, adding that the couple’s second baby has been a happy complication to their schedule.

Bungey and Forde travelled to Paris to cover Bailey’s trial in absentia, and Jennifer Forde says the West Cork episode focuses on Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

“It’s about the trial, but really more about Sophie and her life and about who she was and about what losing her meant to this family.”

Public interest in this case has always been high in Ireland and France, and since the podcast that interest is now international. Last year saw the publication of A Dream of Death, by Ralph Riegel, and a Jim Sheridan documentary for Sky TV, Murder at the Cottage, is due soon, as is a separate Netflix documentary series.