Billie Eilish announces new album for July 30 - and the first single lands Thursday

Happier Than Ever was recorded by the US popstar and collaborators during lockdown
Billie Eilish: new look debuted this week, in advance of her new album's announcement

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 16:58
Mike McGrath Bryan

American crossover pop sensation Billie Eilish's next album has been confirmed for July, in an Instagram post made by the singer this afternoon.

"My new album, Happier Than Ever OUT JULY 30TH!", she enthused in the post, as the news continued.

 

"This is my favorite thing I’ve ever created, and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. 

"Hope you feel what I feel. Alsoooo... new song out Thursday at 9am too!"

The announcement was swiftly confirmed by billboard ads in major American cities, going up as the news filtered out to fans.

The news follows the release of documentary The World's a Little Blurry on the Apple TV+ platform, giving an insight into the touring and chart success of the child prodigy and producer brother Finneas O'Connell, as well as the balance between stardom and adolescence.

Billie Eilish has been a pop fixture since the release and critical & commercial success of debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, sweeping the 2020 Grammy awards, and topping streaming and radio airplay charts worldwide.

