Conversations With Friends starts filming in Belfast

The 'Normal People' follow-up's screen adaptation is set for the UK's BBC Three, and the Hulu streaming service in the US
Conversations with Friends: filming began yesterday in Belfast

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 12:13
Mike McGrath Bryan

After its announcement earlier in the year was greeted with no small amount of hype, the screen adaptation of Sally Rooney's second novel, Conversations with Friends, began filming yesterday in Belfast.

Following on from the success of the Normal People adaptation across television and streaming amid the first wave of the Covid crisis and increased media consumption, the show's debut has been hotly anticipated, seeing a mix of new and established talent taking centre-stage, including Corkwoman Alison Oliver, in her first major televised role as protagonist Frances.

Other stars include Sasha Lane (American Honey, The Miseducation of Cameron Post) as ex-girlfriend and creative partner Bobbi, Joe Alwyn (The Favourite, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk) as love interest Nick, and Jemima Kirke (Sex Education, Girls) as culture-vulture Melissa.

Alison Oliver: Blackrock actor is in the lead role of the new Conversations with Friends series

Alison Oliver: Blackrock actor is in the lead role of the new Conversations with Friends series

Said director Lenny Abrahamson of the show's announcement earlier this year: “I feel so excited to be collaborating with four such superb actors to bring Sally’s brilliant novel to the screen. 

"Over the last few months it has been a privilege to work alongside Element Pictures and our extraordinary team of writers to get the scripts to a point where we all feel so excited to start shooting."

Filming will continue this year in Belfast, Dublin, and other international locations.

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

