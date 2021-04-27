Conversations With Friends starts filming in Belfast

After its announcement earlier in the year was greeted with no small amount of hype, the screen adaptation of Sally Rooney's second novel, Conversations with Friends, began filming yesterday in Belfast.

Following on from the success of the Normal People adaptation across television and streaming amid the first wave of the Covid crisis and increased media consumption, the show's debut has been hotly anticipated, seeing a mix of new and established talent taking centre-stage, including Corkwoman Alison Oliver, in her first major televised role as protagonist Frances.