Podcast Corner: The Line looks at the actions of US Navy Seals in Iraq 

 Eddie Gallagher may have been pardoned by Donald Trump, but this series about his controversial behaviour during the Iraq war still raises all sorts of questions
Podcast Corner: The Line looks at the actions of US Navy Seals in Iraq 

Eddie Gallagher celebrates with his wife Andrea after being acquitted of premeditated murder while serving in Iraq.  Picture: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 08:30
Eoghan O’Sullivan

The ethics/morality of war was a theme that cropped up in the dispiriting second season of Serial and is evident in The Line, an ongoing six-part series from Apple TV/Jigsaw Productions. 

It focuses on a US Navy SEALs team led by special operations chief Eddie Gallagher, who was convicted in July 2019 of posing for a photograph with the corpse of a 17-year-old Isis fighter in Iraq. Gallagher was subsequently acquitted of having killed him.

 Former US president Donald Trump pardoned Gallagher, and they were later pictured together, with their wives, at Trump's Florida Mar-a-Lago resort. None of this is a spoiler for The Line, which rather seeks to explore the sheep/wolves/sheepdogs moralities of the commando units (the SEALs mostly think they're the good sheepdogs; some call themselves lions, out to get any  bad guys). It's a series that Call of Duty gamers might well savour.

Gallagher's conduct in Iraq was reported by former members of his unit - their testimony was published by the New York Times, the audio of which is played in The Line alongside interviews of various soldiers. Among those we hear is  Gallagher, who posits in episode three that it was all a conspiracy by his team, who set him up by deleting the video.

The Line is narrated by Dan Taberski (Missing Richard Simmons), who's got an idiosyncratic, humorous interviewing and presenting style that includes references to Charlie Sheen in the 1990s film Navy SEALs, and prodding the grudge between a journalist and scholar over who coined the term "forever war".

An interesting note about The Line is that it's not just a podcast - a four-part limited documentary series will premiere on Apple TV in the autumn. The podcast is stimulating in itself; with two more episodes to come, will the TV series just be going over the same material or will the podcast leave us on a cliffhanger?

 The BBC did a similar audio/visual tie-in recently with I'm Not a Monster, a 10-part podcast series/Panorama documentary. Apple TV also had a bonus 'official podcast' for its series For All Mankind. Expect more such companion series to follow in the years to come.

LOOKING AT CATASTROPHE

Slow Burn has returned for its fifth season. After focusing variously on David Duke, Watergate, Tupac vs Biggie, and the Bill Clinton scandal of the 1990s, the acclaimed Slate show is turning to the Iraq War, asking how did "the catastrophe" happen, and what was it like to watch the US make "one of its most consequential mistakes". 

It's hosted by award-winning reporter Noreen Malone and available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Read More

Wild Mountain Thyme: Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt address those accents  

More in this section

Sliabh Luachra: Stan goes online to bring local musicians to a global audience  Sliabh Luachra: Stan goes online to bring local musicians to a global audience 
Felispeaks and Tolü Makay: African-Irish duo build on Tommy Tiernan Show success  Felispeaks and Tolü Makay: African-Irish duo build on Tommy Tiernan Show success 
ENCHANTED Disney looking for paid Irish extras as Disenchanted set is built in Co Wicklow
Podcast Corner: The Line looks at the actions of US Navy Seals in Iraq 

Theatre review: The Visiting Hour, starring Stephen Rea and Judith Roddy 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices