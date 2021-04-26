Monday TV Tips: Watch the Oscars tonight — and tips on how to save a grand in 24 hours

How to Cook Well with Rory O’Connell

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

New series highlighting the skills of Irish craftspeople whose talents help make food look as good as it tastes.

He takes us to Cloyne and highlights the talents of Elements of Action.

Brass candleholders and napkin rings are among the bespoke furniture and gifts handcrafted by Elements of Action partners, Edward Coveney and Esther Gerrard.

Esther Gerrard and Edward Coveney on How to Cook Well with Rory O'Connell

How to Save a Grand in 24 Hours

Channel 4, 8pm

Amanda Richardson (also of Naked Attraction) and a team of experts help a family of six cut their living costs while also sorting out their homes and even what they eat. Credit card and utility bills come under scrutiny, with chef Gary Usher on hand to offer tips on eating tastily yet frugally. Also featured are DIY and design expert Eve Humphreys and Peachy Clean, who has ideas on how we can all be better organised.

The team from How to Save a Grand in 24 Hours

Iarnród Enda

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

This week Enda Kenny travels from Derry city to Burtonport, County Donegal. We learn of the gale force winds which caused the Owencarrow Viaduct disaster.

Crimecall

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Sharon Ní Bheoláin presents appeals for help from the public in solving crimes, featuring reconstructions, CCTV footage, news features and a panel of police advisers taking calls

The 93rd Academy Awards - live

RTÉ 2, 9.35pm; Sky Cinema, 10pm

With theatres having been largely closed for the last 12 months, this could be the year for films launched straight onto streaming services, such as The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) and Promising Young Woman (Sky Cinema).