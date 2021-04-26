'It's a real nightmare, isn't it?': Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey tackles vaccine inequality

It's well-established at this point that, on a national and global scale, the Covid-19 crisis has shone a light on the inequalities and injustices that made it such a shock to people's lives in the first place, as infrastructure struggled early on and conversation continues about another round of austerity in Ireland to make up for the emergency spend.

No-one has been more on the button about this than Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey, one-third of Leeside comedy trio CCCahoots, who's been a witty and relatable teller of difficult truths about issues at home and abroad with his one-man sketches.