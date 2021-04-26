'It's a real nightmare, isn't it?': Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey tackles vaccine inequality

It's well-established at this point that, on a national and global scale, the Covid-19 crisis has shone a light on the inequalities and injustices that made it such a shock to people's lives in the first place, as infrastructure struggled early on and conversation continues about another round of austerity in Ireland to make up for the emergency spend.
No-one has been more on the button about this than Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey, one-third of Leeside comedy trio CCCahoots, who's been a witty and relatable teller of difficult truths about issues at home and abroad with his one-man sketches.
He's done it again this morning - this time, highlighting the issues surrounding Western corporations' patenting of vaccines and its effects on vaccine rollout in the global South.
Global Vaccine Inequality, but it's a sea storm in Cork— Tadhg (@TadhgHickey) April 26, 2021
Shot/directed: @dominic_machale
EXPLAINER: https://t.co/WCccrTPZ0O
TAKE ACTION: https://t.co/5vAtHrhg6o@OxfamIreland #PeoplesVaccine #TRIPSwaiver pic.twitter.com/6AdSt9XwWK
Cork activist Majo Rivas told the Examiner last month that "The People’s Vaccine Alliance — a network of organisations including Amnesty International, Oxfam, and Global Justice — has analysed the data and found that 'wealthier nations have bought enough doses to vaccinate their entire populations nearly three times over."
The World Health Organisation has also called for patents on the jab to be waived - with members including South Africa and India calling for a waiver of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (TRIPS) agreement to make more vaccines available from more manufacturers. This move had been opposed by EU countries, the US, the UK and others.