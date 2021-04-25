Line of Duty recap: A couple of dead bodies and some jaw-dropping revelations 

As Line of Duty reaches its penultimate episode everything is still in play. Kate and Jo are caught in a trap as the League of Bent Coppers tries to make the duo their sacrificial lambs. Ted Hastings is raging against the imminent shutdown of AC-12. And James Nesbitt’s cameo as corrupt policeman-turned-exiled criminal Marcus Thurwell proves more short-lived than expected. Here are the talking points:

1: Ryan Pilkington loses his tussle with Kate

Episode five concluded with DC Kate Fleming in a shoot-out to the death with rancid Ryan Pilkington. The discovery by Ted and his officers of Ryan’s pulseless body confirms the OCG infiltrator came off second best. But who pulled the trigger? Jo Davidson claims it was her – and it looks as if she’s about to go down for Pilkington’s murder. However, forensics indicates the shooter had firearms training, which would point to Kate. Is she really letting Jo take the fall?

2: Jo’s backstory is even darker than expected

The meat of the episode is a grilling of Davidson by new anti-corruption chief Patricia Carmichael (a stooge of the thoroughly bent Chief Constable Philip Osbourne) with Ted Hastings reluctantly riding shotgun. The bombshells arrive thick and fast and things go slightly Game of Thrones.

Jo’s mother, as we may have suspected, was the sister of Tommy Hunter, the OCG big cheese linked to the police paedophile ring in previous seasons. But DNA testing suggests Tommy is both Kate’s uncle AND father. Which makes Jo the Prince Joffrey of Line of Duty. She breaks down as the news is delivered (her mother told her she’d been raped but never shared the attacker’s identity). The only substantial fact Jo reveals is that she’d been groomed by Tommy to join the police and work her way up.

3: But she insists she’s one of the good guys

Jo swears she isn’t corrupt. It’s the reason she delayed the police raid on Terry Boyle in episode one. She didn’t want an innocent man fitted up for the killing of Gail Vella. As we now know, Vella was piecing together the finer details of the conspiracy between the police and the OCG, as it interfaced with the racist killing of Christopher Lawrence.

The OCG involvement here runs deep: Tommy’s son (and Jo’s cousin), Darren, is one of those suspected of the murder. But if Jo is innocent why was she keeping secret the fact that the OCG print-shop, from season five, was the dumping ground for Vella’s old files? She claims she was, at time of apprehension by Carmichael, leading Kate to the stash to prove she (Jo) “wasn’t bent”.

Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming and Kelly Macdonald as DCI Joanne Davidson in Line of Duty.

4: Alas poor Thurwell we hardly knew ye

All the evidence pointed to Thurwell as chief conspirator “H”. He was one of the three coppers who covered up the Christopher Lawrence killing to protect Darren Hunter. The other two members of the triumvirate were DI Buckells and Chief Constable Osbourne, who has just moved to shutter AC-12. Davidson’s seized laptop meanwhile reveals the mysterious OCG figure giving her orders via email is based in Spain. Surely it’s Thurwell?

Seemingly not. A raid on his home by Spanish police uncovers his mouldering corpse. He knew too much and (presumably) paid the price. Who, though, ordered the hit? Given Osbourne instructed Carmichael to put secret tracking devices on AC-12 officers’ cars, it’s hard not to conclude the Chief Constable must be involved at some level.

5: Is Steve In Line For Demotion?

DCI Arnott has been ducking a mandatory medical check, as he knows it will reveal his painkiller addiction. But he’s now on his final warning. Either he presents for a medical within five days, or he’s suspended. Ted’s imminent enforced retirement courtesy of Chief Constable Osbourne means he’s on borrowed time. But now so too is Arnott.