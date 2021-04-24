Saturday TV Tips: Pitch-black Pat Shortt and Tommy Tiernan comedy, Dark Lies the Island

Despicable Me 2

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

A reformed criminal mastermind aids a secret agent in capturing one of his fellow evil geniuses. With Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig

Despicable Me 2 starring Steve Carell

Life of the Party

RTÉ2, 9.10pm

After her husband asks for a divorce, a mother returns to college to complete her degree. Comedy, starring Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy in Life of the Party

Dark Lies the Island

RTÉ One, 9.40pm

Comedy drama following the characters involved in a long-standing family feud over the course of a week. Written by Kevin Barry and starring Peter Coonan and Moe Dunford, Pat Shortt and Tommy Tiernan.

Dark Lies The Island: Kevin Barry film starring Peter Coonan and Moe Dunford

Sport

Women's Six Nations: Italy V Ireland, ko noon. All the action from the match between the sides that finished second in Pools A and B respectively, held at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

European Gymnastics Championships, RTÉ 2, noon (also Sun, Apr 25 at 12.15pm) Premier League: Liverpool v Newcastle United, 12.30pm, BT Sport; West Ham United v Chelsea, 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Rugby: Premiership Rugby Union - London Irish v Harlequins, 12.30pm, Channel 5; Leinster v Munster in Rainbow Cup, TG4, 9.45pm