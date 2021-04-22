Album reviews: Decent offerings from Dinosaur Jr and London Grammar  

Dinosaur Jr: Sweep It Into Space

★★★★

Sometimes you want the world to change. Sometimes you want it to stay the same. And there’s is a little of both in the scintillating 12th album from Nineties indie racket-merchants Dinosaur Jr.

Back in the grunge era, frontman J Mascis was portrayed as a sort of mumblecore Kurt Cobain for the stoner set. Thirty years on (gulp) Mascis remains an artist who’d rather rock with his eyes closed than pander to the mosh-pit.

But at 55 he’s also cracked open the shutters a little. This rollicking, nostalgia-glazed collection brims with good vibes and killer riffs. And it will especially thrill anyone ancient enough to recall first hand 1990s' Cork indie night Freakscene – named, of course, for a Dinosaur Jr tune.

He’s assisted by bassist Lou Barlow, a sort of lo-fi McCartney to Mascis’s shoe-gazing Lennon. Together, on the gleefully cranked up I Ain’t or the ennui-slathered To Be Waiting, they prove the old ways are occasionally the best.

London Grammar: Californian Soil

★★★★

Whether it’s Abba or Billie Eilish, the best pop walks a line between euphoria and melancholy. That is likewise the guiding spirit behind the third LP from trip-hop trio London Grammar.

Californian Soil stays true to the group’s well-established and exceedingly glossy sound. Contoured beats pulsate throughout as frontwoman Hannah Reid unleashes her gorgeously devastating vocals (it’s easy to see why she is often mistakingly assumed to have had classical training).

Yet the dinner party atmosphere is juxtaposed with oceans of heartache. Worn out by endless touring and fed up with the misogyny she encountered on the road and elsewhere, Reid came close to quitting before resolving to stay and fight. And that pain brims through Lose Your Head and the exquisitely vulnerable Baby It’s You.

These two conflicting sensibilities come together like a typhoon in the title track, in which Reid likens the wealth gap in America to the impoverishment she felt in her soul as she wavered over wanting to continue to be a musician. This often remarkable record will make you glad she stuck around.