Elton John's legendary Oscar party is 'open to everyone' this weekend - and Irish viewers can take part

Elton John: fundraising for AIDS Foundation with his legendary Oscar party. Picture: Greg Allen/PA Wire

Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 10:30
Mike McGrath Bryan

Wait, what's this?

Every year since 1992, singer and showbiz icon Elton John has hosted an Oscars viewing party in Hollywood, during the annual ceremony's live proceedings. 

It's become part of that business' social calendar - a star-studded affair attended over the years by everyone from Elizabeth Taylor and Lady Gaga, to U2 and RuPaul.

"People have to go to other parties, but people want to go to Elton's party," said actor Sharon Stone to the Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

What's it all about?

Proceeds go to the AIDS Foundation to assist in their ongoing work, and this year's edition is no different, continuing a long-standing tradition.

“Now more than ever, we need to ensure that one pandemic does not override another," says Elton in a statement, "and we cannot forget the 38 million people living with HIV globally who need our care, love and support.”

But we're in a pandemic.

Yeah, it's online this year - you buy a ticket, and this year, it's an hour-long pre-show to the Oscars themselves, in the company of celebrity guests.

Does this mean I have to get up at stupid o'clock in the morning to gawp at the glamour live?

You can if you like. Hardcore fans might want to watch it live late on Sunday night, but there will also be repeated streams for different time-zones, and there'll be one on April 26 at 7pm, to suit television broadcasts (and socially acceptable wine consumption) all over Europe.

So, what's happening at it?

The Rocketman and his partner David Furnish will be co-hosting proceedings with US telly star Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother, etc), while singer Dua Lipa has been tapped to headline the entertainment in this one-hour special.

How do I get in?

Ticketmaster are selling tickets internationally, which will provide admission to the online stream at the time you choose. Viewers in Ireland pay about €17  for the stream. 

