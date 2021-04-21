Question of Taste: Cork singer Rebecca Houlihan 

Rebecca Houlihan is a singer-songwriter from Cork, who leans towards the soul and r'n'b sphere. She has just released two songs with Greek producer Kevin Sunray.

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it: Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle . I read this at a time in my life when I was searching for some answers and trying to understand things that were happening . It really changed my life and in a way it opened me up to new things and a more spiritual and mindful way of living.

Best recent film: The Tina Turner documentary on Sky. I was gripped from the outset. I felt so emotional watching it, and the pain and suffering that she endured was horrific. She was not giving up on her dream, she kept pushing despite the music industry telling her she was too old.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen: I've been watching a lot of Tiny Desk Home Concerts on Youtube, and that Snoh Aalegra performance with her band was insane - such a chilled r'n'b vibe.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old): My muse at the moment is Yebba - she just captivates me with her unique melodic voice. It's like a fairy whispering magic dust, the technique she has will blow your mind.

First ever piece of music that really moved you: I remember from a really early age my Mom had music blasting in the house - she adores music and will listen to anything. I always remember Celine Dion and George Michael's albums were on repeat. So I'd pick 'Careless Whisper by George Michael - there's just raw emotion in that song, the lyrics and the voice full of all that yummyness.

The best gig you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!): Hands down my favourite gig was Hozier. I adore everything about this man as a musician, a poet and just an unbelievable humble human who has this spectacular way of connecting with an audience. I remember being up on my friends shoulders watching the gig, I was bawling crying as he was singing, such a beautiful performance with his haunting voice.

TV viewing: I love a good thriller. I watched White House Farm recently and the suspense in it was gripping - I couldn't watch it fast enough. I just finished Game of Thrones as well - so late to the party, but I really enjoyed watching it.

Radio listening and/or podcasts: I'm Grand Mam - this podcast Is hilarious. Two guys from Cork who will have your sides hurting from laughing.

You're curating your dream music festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead? Amy Winehouse, my ultimate hero. Freddie Mercury, insane voice with amazing performance abilities. Aretha Franklin, soul queen - no need to say anything else.

Your best celebrity encounter: I worked in a juice bar in Coogee Beach in Australia and in walked Liev Schreiber - he was ordering a shake after a run. I was trying to be all calm but we were all so excited that he was in. He was actually so sound and chatty!

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why? Woodstock 1969, with Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Sam Cooke, Sly and the Family Stone, etc. Janis and Jimmy are my two blues-soul heroes.

You are queen of the arts-culture scene for a day – what's your first decree? I would bring in more music festivals, especially in Cork - biased. I always love preforming for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, but there should be more festivals like this. The buzz around the place is just so exciting and the amount of talent around that weekend is always such a treat.