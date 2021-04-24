Radio Highlights: An Taobh Tuathail at 22, Poetry Day Ireland, American literary rivalry

SATURDAY

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 10.30am

Róisín Nic Dhonncha and Proinsias Mac a’Bhaird look at 'Rúin na Seacht gCaisleán: Scéalta Trasalvánacha', by Scottish-born and Belfast-based writer Gabhán Ó Fachtna.

Weekend Drive

Lyric FM, 4pm

Musician Evelyn Grant takes us through an afternoon of classical favourites, and at 6pm, the Poetry File segment sees Judith Mok read her own work, 'To Siberia'.

Opera Night

Lyric FM, 7pm

The New York Metropolitan Orchestra and Chorus performs From the House of the Dead by Leos Janacek, while Opera Theatre Company presents Dubliners by Andrew Synnott, recorded at Wexford Opera Festival in 2017.

SUNDAY

Cartlann Bhóthar na Léinsí

R na G, 9.30am

Dáithí Ó Mórdha presents archival recordings of Muiris Ó Dála, one of the great Corca Dhuibhne musicians of the Twentieth Century.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

The Vagrant Birds of Cape Clear: Writer Sara Baume and radio producer Regan Hutchins hit Cape Clear island to find rare vagrant birds but find some meaning to life instead.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7.30pm

Poetry Day Ireland 2021 happens online on Thursday, and Poetry Ireland director Niamh O’Donnell joins presenter Olivia O’Leary to give a flavour of some of the events.

The Rolling Wave

RTÉ 1, 9pm

Geraldine Cotter joins Aoife Nic Cormaic to talk about playing on the album Friends of Note - recorded in informal settings by Séamus Mac Mathúna in the 1970s and 80s, and featuring musical legends Paddy Canny, Peter O'Loughlin and Paddy Murphy.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Lisa Immordino Vreeland, director of art documentary 'Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation', speaks about the literary rivalry that inspired the film; writer Fiona Scarlett discusses her new collection of short stories, 'Boys Don't Cry'.

Across the Line: Introducing

BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm

Gemma Bradley serves up new Irish music at the helm of the long-running evening show.

Groovers' Corner

2XM, 9pm

Multimedia artist and afropunk legend Damon Locks speaks with Peter Curtin about his new album NOW, recorded with the Black Monument Ensemble.

TUESDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

The usual raid of the RTÉ session archives of a Tuesday - a 1990 Fanning Session from Dublin outfit Into Paradise, and a 2019 Hegarty session from Irish punks Sprints.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Finghin Collins talks about conducting the National Symphony Orchestra, and writer Jon McGregor discusses his new novel 'Lean Fall Stand'.

THURSDAY

The Stephen McCauley Show

BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm

Chicago rock duo OHMME perform in remotely-recorded session, and speak with Stephen about the release of their second album last year, as well as returning to playing live in 2021.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Dan Hegarty interviews Norwegian musician Girl in Red ahead of the release of her debut long-player.

FRIDAY

Sound Out

Lyric FM, 9pm

Estonia's Spring Day is marked with a concert from their National Symphony Orchestra and Philharmonic Chamber Choir, playing works by Arvo Pärt, Veljo Tormis, Ester Mägi and Rudolf Tobias.

An Taobh Tuathail

R na G, 10pm

A special birthday edition of the long-running alternative show, marking 22 years on air this weekend. Stay tuned to presenter Cian O'Ciobháin's social media on the day for announcements.