Anthony Bourdain's posthumous travel guide provides a sideways look at his favourite food and places

After his passing in 2018 while on location for a show on world cookery traditions for CNN, chef and media personality Anthony Bourdain leaves a cultural and culinary legacy of taking the road less travelled, being equally versed in the languages of the kitchen, and of contemporary culture.

It comes as no surprise, then, that one of his last projects, brought to completion posthumously by 'lieutenant' Laurie Woolever, saw him begin to put a shape to a book about his globe-trotting experiences before the camera.