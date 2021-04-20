Anthony Bourdain's posthumous travel guide provides a sideways look at his favourite food and places

After his passing in 2018 while on location for a show on world cookery traditions for CNN, chef and media personality Anthony Bourdain leaves a cultural and culinary legacy of taking the road less travelled, being equally versed in the languages of the kitchen, and of contemporary culture.
It comes as no surprise, then, that one of his last projects, brought to completion posthumously by 'lieutenant' Laurie Woolever, saw him begin to put a shape to a book about his globe-trotting experiences before the camera.
Happy U.K. publication day @LaurieWoolever! If you’re a fan of Anthony Bourdain you’re going to want to buy this book - it makes you feel like you’re touring the world with Tony and made me so hungry for travel. pic.twitter.com/hSvV51IUYs— Yasmin Khan (@yasmin_khan) April 20, 2021
'World Travel: An Irreverent Guide' provides, according to publishers, "an introduction to some of his favourite places in his own words. Featuring essential advice on how to get there, what to eat, where to stay and, in some cases, what to avoid, World Travel provides essential context that will help readers further appreciate the reasons why Bourdain found a place enchanting and memorable.”
In addition, the book features essays from, among others, Bourdain's brother Christopher, and famed music producer Steve Albini (Nirvana, to name just one), the latter outlining his favourite Cheap Eats in the US city of Chicago.