Anthony Bourdain's posthumous travel guide provides a sideways look at his favourite food and places

Chef and TV personality's travel guide was completed by collaborator Laurie Woolever, as well as family and friends
Anthony Bourdain's posthumous travel guide provides a sideways look at his favourite food and places

Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York, before his passing in 2018.

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 14:24
Mike McGrath Bryan

After his passing in 2018 while on location for a show on world cookery traditions for CNN, chef and media personality Anthony Bourdain leaves a cultural and culinary legacy of taking the road less travelled, being equally versed in the languages of the kitchen, and of contemporary culture.

It comes as no surprise, then, that one of his last projects, brought to completion posthumously by 'lieutenant' Laurie Woolever, saw him begin to put a shape to a book about his globe-trotting experiences before the camera.

'World Travel: An Irreverent Guide' provides, according to publishers, "an introduction to some of his favourite places in his own words. Featuring essential advice on how to get there, what to eat, where to stay and, in some cases, what to avoid, World Travel provides essential context that will help readers further appreciate the reasons why Bourdain found a place enchanting and memorable.”

In addition, the book features essays from, among others, Bourdain's brother Christopher, and famed music producer Steve Albini (Nirvana, to name just one), the latter outlining his favourite Cheap Eats in the US city of Chicago.

Read More

The official Thin Lizzy colouring book is now available for pre-order

More in this section

Tolü Makay and FeliSpeaks' podcast picks up where their Tommy Tiernan interview left off Tolü Makay and FeliSpeaks' podcast picks up where their Tommy Tiernan interview left off
Catherine Zeta-Jones: I practically came out of the womb wearing make-up Catherine Zeta-Jones: I practically came out of the womb wearing make-up
93rd Academy Awards Oscars 2021: No masks, no Zoom, and so many stars we'll need sunglasses
Photo of THIN LIZZY and Phil LYNOTT

The official Thin Lizzy colouring book is now available for pre-order

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices