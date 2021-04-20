The official Thin Lizzy colouring book is now available for pre-order

Artist Jim Fitzpatrick's detailed album covers make the perfect colouring-in fodder
Phil Lynott performing on stage with Thin Lizzy at the Hammersmith Odeon, London. Photo: Pete Cronin/Redferns

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 13:35
Mike McGrath Bryan

The legacy of Dublin rock pioneers Thin Lizzy, led by legendary bassist-vocalist Phil Lynott, is an ever-evolving thing. 

A version of the band still tours, with varying involvement from its former members over the years, while iconic singles like 'The Boys Are Back in Town' and 'Jailbreak' still make regular appearances on radio and around pop-culture.

A look at the Jailbreak page of the official Thin Lizzy colouring book

As far as post-existence rock merchandise is concerned, however, a colouring book mightn't have been the first thing to enter many hardened gig-goers' heads.

Enter Rock 'n' Roll Colouring, a start-up in the UK that's been applying the ongoing craze for colouring books as a meditative - activity and applying it to classic rock album artwork, including collaborations with US thrashers Megadeth and UK outfits Judas Priest and Motorhead.

Thin Lizzy's visual legacy is a rich one, from Lynott's distinct, towering stage presence to the wonderful illustration work of artist Jim Fitzpatrick, also known for that iconic portrait of Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara.

Tonight, there's going to be trouble... if you colour outside the lines

Perfect fodder, then, for a rich and detailed colouring-in exercise, The Official Thin Lizzy Colouring Book is officially-endorsed, and provides challenge and meditation in equal measure, from the Celtic branches of Johnny the Fox's sleeve, to the stark chaos of the Jailbreak album art.

Take your pencils down... to Chinatown.

  • The Official Thin Lizzy Colouring Book is available for pre-order from the UK's Eyesore Merch, ahead of mail-order release next week.

Tolü Makay and FeliSpeaks' podcast picks up where their Tommy Tiernan interview left off

