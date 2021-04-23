This week's TV: Don’t give up on Frank of Ireland after 10 minutes — this is the good stuff

Are you into Wormhole Binge Views? You’re lured in by a show about how milk production is ruining the planet, and four months later you’re on Season 2 of a different show, illustrating how the fashion industry is bad for koalas. You think you’ll never get out until someone sends you the trailer for a popular South Korean soap opera, so you hop into that hole instead.

I’m in a Wormhole at the moment — it’s called France. I’ll watch anything French right now because they are making the best TV in the world. In the past year we’ve binged on Spiral, Versailles, and Le Bureau des L é gendes (a must if you can get your hands on it.) Now we’re on Call My Agent! (Netflix). It’s been around for a while but the idea of a comedy-drama set in a talent agency didn’t float my boat. I can still remember the pain of Ugly Betty, possibly because it was American and there is a small gap in the middle of American shows where genuine humanity should be.