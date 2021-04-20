Tolü Makay and FeliSpeaks' new podcast picks up where their Tommy Tiernan show interview left off

They captured the nation's imagination in a lively and inspiring interview with comedian Tommy Tiernan on his Saturday night juggernaut, and they've made their own distinct impacts in their respective artforms closer to home.
Now, singer Tolü Makay and spoken-word artist FeliSpeaks are bringing their collective energies together to a brand-new podcast, premiering on YouTube and Spotify this Saturday.
'The Tolü and Feli Show' sees the pair channel their rapport and chemistry into a number of subjects, and seem set to hit a nerve from the start, delving into the topic of vulnerability and what the term means in modern Ireland.
Their grasp and perspective on life in Ireland follows their success in their fields; this past weekend, Tolü appeared alongside other Irish arts royalty in Omós, a celebration of President Michael D. Higgins' 80th birthday, following the success of her arrangement of the Saw Doctors' N17; while FeliSpeaks's influence in Irish poetry and performance reaches deep - her poem 'For Our Mothers' is on the current Leaving Cert English curriculum.
It's an eagerly-anticipated debut in music and literary circles - and is sure to be appointment listening in the burgeoning Irish podcast scene.
