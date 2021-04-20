Tolü Makay and FeliSpeaks' new podcast picks up where their Tommy Tiernan show interview left off

Irish artists premiere their new podcast on Saturday with a discussion on vulnerablility
Tolü Makay and FeliSpeaks' new podcast picks up where their Tommy Tiernan show interview left off

FeliSpeaks and Tolu Makay on The Tommy Tiernan Show.

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 12:02
Mike McGrath Bryan

They captured the nation's imagination in a lively and inspiring interview with comedian Tommy Tiernan on his Saturday night juggernaut, and they've made their own distinct impacts in their respective artforms closer to home.

Now, singer Tolü Makay and spoken-word artist FeliSpeaks are bringing their collective energies together to a brand-new podcast, premiering on YouTube and Spotify this Saturday.

'The Tolü and Feli Show' sees the pair channel their rapport and chemistry into a number of subjects, and seem set to hit a nerve from the start, delving into the topic of vulnerability and what the term means in modern Ireland.

Their grasp and perspective on life in Ireland follows their success in their fields; this past weekend, Tolü appeared alongside other Irish arts royalty in Omós, a celebration of President Michael D. Higgins' 80th birthday, following the success of her arrangement of the Saw Doctors' N17; while FeliSpeaks's influence in Irish poetry and performance reaches deep - her poem 'For Our Mothers' is on the current Leaving Cert English curriculum.

It's an eagerly-anticipated debut in music and literary circles - and is sure to be appointment listening in the burgeoning Irish podcast scene.

Read More

Climate change alarm bells prompt author into action with Irish anthology

More in this section

93rd Academy Awards Oscars 2021: No masks, no Zoom, and so many stars we'll need sunglasses
Directing team for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sequel revealed Directing team for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sequel revealed
Watch: The first trailer for Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary is released Watch: The first trailer for Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary is released
Tolü Makay and FeliSpeaks' new podcast picks up where their Tommy Tiernan show interview left off

Catherine Zeta-Jones: I practically came out of the womb wearing make-up

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices