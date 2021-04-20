Catherine Zeta-Jones: I practically came out of the womb wearing make-up

She has starred in a string of hit movies, winning both an Oscar and a Bafta for her role in Chicago – and now Catherine Zeta-Jones is following in the footsteps of the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson to become a lifestyle guru too.

The Welsh actor’s Casa Zeta-Jones brand encompasses clothing, shoes, an artisan coffee range and now a beauty collection produced in collaboration with Wunder2. Why did the 51-year-old want to branch out into cosmetics?

“I practically came out of the womb wearing make-up,” Zeta-Jones says. “I have loved it for as long as I can remember. My mother wouldn’t take the bin to the kerb without her face done.

“I’ve also in my career had the privilege of working with some of the greatest make-up artists, and trying every possible product. So the opportunity to create my own line, with formulations that are the best of all that I’ve tried, has been wonderful.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones attending the World premiere of Dad's Army.

Married to fellow actor Michael Douglas since 2000, Zeta-Jones is mum to Dylan, 20, and Carys, 18, and recently revealed her kids may be embarking on acting careers of their own.

The Swansea-born star has spent much of the last year with her family in their home in New York and says that during lockdown she pared back her daily beauty routine.

“Well, on a day-to-day basis, when I’m not working, my make-up routine has always been simpler than, say, on the red carpet at an awards show. I’m back working now, but before that, when we were staying home, it was less.

“But I also just love the pick-me-up from putting on a bit of mascara and a great red lip. It’s an easy way to add a little pep to my step.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones attending a ceremony where she was honoured by her home city with the Honorary Freedom of the City and County of Swansea.

Quizzed on her top beauty tips, the Hollywood star is eager to share some of the advice she has learned from make-up artists on set.

“Always start with prepping your canvas. Having your skin well moisturized and fresh before you begin make-up is essential,” she says.

“Always curl your eyelashes before putting on mascara. Also, give your eyelash wand a little wiggle at the base before pulling it to the ends of your lashes for extra volume and definition.

“And using a lip liner that’s close in shade to your lipstick all over your lips can give your colour extra staying power – which is why my Casa Zeta-Jones lipsticks also have matching liners.”

Her other beauty secret? “Yoga. It’s not a product, but it helps my body feel properly aligned, and helps keep good posture, which is very significant to appearance. And it’s great for feeling calm and centred.”