The five-part series, directed by Jim Sheridan, is coming to Sky Crime soon
The case of Sophie Toscan du Plantier's murder gained popularity following the West Cork podcast.

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 18:02
Martha Brennan

The first trailer for a new documentary about the unsolved murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in west Cork has been released.

The highly anticipated Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie is due to come to our screens this year, with talk of the documentary spreading like wildfire since filming in Ireland first began.

“People want answers. They want conclusions,” a voice narrates over eerie footage of the Fastnet lighthouse in the short trailer.

The five-part series will examine the brutal 1996 killing of the French filmmaker, which occurred just two days before Christmas near her holiday home in Schull.

The episodes will apparently show unseen footage and feature some of those closest to the 39-year-old, including family members and Cork resident Ian Bailey - who was convicted of the crime in absentia by a French court.

Ian Bailey will feature in the documentary. 

The programme is directed and narrated by Oscar nominee Jim Sheridan of My Left Foot and In The Name of the Father.

Sheridan, who appears on-screen, will take viewers on a “journey” as he unravels the unprecedented case that has haunted Cork for almost 25 years.

The case has especially become the fascination of many following the recent success of the West Cork podcast.

The series, which is produced by Irish production company Hell’s Kitchen and Dare Films in association with Sky Studios, comes to Sky Crime soon.

Watch: The first trailer for Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary is released

Five of the best interviews from this season of The Tommy Tiernan Show

