Saturday TV Tips: "I'll just slip into something a little less comfortable" — Brendan Gleeson in The Guard

A downtrodden girl's fortunes are magically changed when she gets the chance to win the heart of a handsome prince. Romantic fantasy, with Lily James and Richard Madden.
Mary McAleese has reached the top of many professions: from Seven Days and Today Tonight in RTÉ to Reid Professor of Law and Pro Vice Chancellor of Queen’s University. She caused quite a shock when beating Albert Reynolds to the Fianna Fáil nomination in 1997.
Armed with his trusty 1913 Bradshaw's Continental Railway Guide, Michael Portillo travels from Sofia to Istanbul along part of the route taken by the Orient Express.
"I'll just slip into something a little less comfortable."
A laidback Irish policeman finds his easygoing life disrupted by a drug-smuggling operation and
an uptight FBI agent. Cracking comedy thriller, starring Brendan Gleeson and Don Cheadle.
There are just so many brilliant quotable — and some extremely unquotable — lines in this film.
For John Lennon’s 40th anniversary, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra has teamed up with Andrea Corr, Jerry Fish, James Vincent McMorrow, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Faye O’Rourke and conductor Gavin Murphy.
Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v France (kick off 2.15pm, RTÉ2); AFL Aussie Rules na mBan, (5.15pm TG4); FA Cup: Manchester City v Chelsea (ko 5.30pm, BBC One).